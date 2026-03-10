Goal.com
Celia Balf

NWSL Watchability Tiers: From Trinity Rodman’s Washington Spirit to the struggling Houston Dash - who’s worth your weekend watch (and who isn’t)

NWSL returns with a packed schedule and familiar chaos. From stars like Sophia Wilson, Marta, and Temwa Chawinga to the teams you can avoid, here’s who’s actually worth your weekend watch.

After an eventful offseason with record-breaking deals mixed in with marquee signings, the NWSL returns on Friday, March 13. 

With 16 teams across the league and a full slate of matches most weekends, the challenge isn’t finding soccer on TV - it’s figuring out which games are actually worth watching.

But if you’re without allegiance, or just a little worn down by your team’s tendency to make things difficult (cough, cough, Houston), where do you turn? 

The obvious move is to follow the biggest stars, like a Marta with Orlando or a Sophia Wilson with Portland, or even just last year's champion, Gotham FC. While that may be the easy reason to press play on the TV, there's plenty of life in this league beyond the usual headlines and goals. 

The Washington Spirit will return with vengeance after losing in back-to-back NWSL Championship finals. Ambitious challengers have reloaded with international talent like Jessica Carter and Esther Gonzalez. We must account for all the young U.S. stars who are emerging across the league like Ally Sentnor, Gisele Thompson, and Claire Hutton. And with expansion continuing to reshape the NWSL landscape, there are new teams, new budding rivalries, and plenty of unpredictability. 

In other words: the hard part this season won’t be finding a game - it’ll be deciding which one deserves your attention.

Either way, it's a good excuse for a watchability tier list. Here's who you have to watch, who you might like, and who you should perhaps avoid this NWSL season.[AUTHOR NOTE: GOAL is entirely open to being wrong, and we do not hate your team.]
  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Is there anything else on?

    Utah Royals - Once again, the roster lacks star power, and beyond having a new kit called 'the swarm,' which appears fierce, not a whole lot to be excited about. 

    Houston Dash - It's another year of just hoping the Houston Dash figure it out. They have all the pieces, an Avery Patterson, Yazmeen Ryan, and now a college standout rookie threat in Kate Faasse in the mix. Yet, there isn't a lot of optimism around this team. 

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Well, the fans probably like it

    Chicago Stars - Chicago fans are loyal, and so are their players. I mean, just the fact that Alyssa Naeher is still playing for the club says it all. Also, the possibility of Mallory Swanson returning this season is a reason to cheer on this squad.

    North Carolina Courage - The Courage have always had a loyal fan base, perhaps because of the state as a soccer hot bed and institution. This year, fans of Kailen Sheridan will likely follow her to the Courage, as she embarks on a new journey after leading the San Diego Wave in goal for three years.

    Bay FC - USWNT midfielderClaire Hutton joining Bay FC is all the club needed to get people to tune in. 

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    There are things happening

    Angel City FC - Angel City FC should be good, but as last season showed, they just hasn't been able to come out on top for consecutive seasons. Perhaps this year is their year. The Los Angeles-based club has picked up Emily Sams in the offseason and re-signed last year's rookie sensation, Riley Tiernan. There's hope!

    Racing Louisville - Emma Sears, Taylor Flint, Savannah DeMelo, this roster has the talent. The fact that Beverly Yanez is back leading the charge for Racing is a good sign for the club and league as a whole.

    Seattle Reign - The Seattle Reign have always been a strong defensive team, but not entirely exciting for fans who want to see goals. However, they have a lot of young up-and-coming talent on the roster, like forward Maddie Dahlien, Emeri Adames, and defender Jordyn Bugg, who are exciting players to watch.

  • Marta, Barbra Banda Orlando Pride HICGetty Images

    A decent watch

    Portland Thorns - Sophia Wilson's return from maternity leave is all the Thorns needed to fill the stands. With the forward back in the mix, the Thorns could be promising this season. There is a robust roster of talent, like Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner, and Jessie Flemming, to complement Wilson up top.

    San Diego Wave - The San Diego Wave have had some turnover, but that doesn't get rid of the fact that they are a fun team to watch. They play very attacking-minded, with small passes and creative possession. The young talent in Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio showcases the potential of the squad, plus leadership in players like Kenza Dali and Adriana Leon.

    Orlando Pride - Marta is back, so the Pride are a guaranteed to be a good watch. Granted, the squad has seen big names like Carson Pickett, Ally Watt and Emily Sams all sign with different teams, but with Marta, Barbra Banda, and of course, Anna Moorhouse holding down the goal, they will put on a show.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritGetty Images

    Cancel your other plans

    Washington Spirit - It's a redemption tour on the horizon for the Spirit, that have made the NWSL Championship in back-to-back seasons. With Trinity Rodman signing a record-breaking deal to stay in D.C., Michele Kang's continued investment in the club, plus just the chemistry so obvious up the middle of the field between Tara Rudd and Hal Hershfelt, to a Leicy Santos - the Spirit are a must see. 

    Boston Legacy - Any time an expansion side joins a league, it feels like a must-watch. The jury is out on how this team will look, but they'll still be entertaining. Especially with Boston ready to embrace them. 

    Denver Summit - The jury is less out on how Denver Summit will look, as they are absolutely stacked from bottom to top with Iron Woman Kaleigh Kurtz in the back, rookie star Jasmine Aikey, and of course, the one and only Lindsey Heaps joining the Summit after she finishes up her time abroad with OL Lyonnes.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    Must see TV

    Kansas City Current - Lots of teal, including Teal Man in the stands. Then there's Temwa Chawinga on the pitch. The Kansas City Current continue to set the standard for the league, and between Lo'eau LaBonta celebrations, Chawinga goals, and now a Croix Bethune in the middle? Look out, KC.

    Gotham FC - The reigning NWSL Champions will be a must-watch. Whether it's an iconic save from Ann-Katrin Berger in goal, a banger from Jaedyn Shaw up top, or just a cheeky moment in the midfield from Rose Lavelle, it's pure entertainment.

