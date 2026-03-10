NWSL Watchability Tiers: From Trinity Rodman’s Washington Spirit to the struggling Houston Dash - who’s worth your weekend watch (and who isn’t)

After an eventful offseason with record-breaking deals mixed in with marquee signings, the NWSL returns on Friday, March 13.

With 16 teams across the league and a full slate of matches most weekends, the challenge isn’t finding soccer on TV - it’s figuring out which games are actually worth watching.

But if you’re without allegiance, or just a little worn down by your team’s tendency to make things difficult (cough, cough, Houston), where do you turn?

The obvious move is to follow the biggest stars, like a Marta with Orlando or a Sophia Wilson with Portland, or even just last year's champion, Gotham FC. While that may be the easy reason to press play on the TV, there's plenty of life in this league beyond the usual headlines and goals.

The Washington Spirit will return with vengeance after losing in back-to-back NWSL Championship finals. Ambitious challengers have reloaded with international talent like Jessica Carter and Esther Gonzalez. We must account for all the young U.S. stars who are emerging across the league like Ally Sentnor, Gisele Thompson, and Claire Hutton. And with expansion continuing to reshape the NWSL landscape, there are new teams, new budding rivalries, and plenty of unpredictability.

In other words: the hard part this season won’t be finding a game - it’ll be deciding which one deserves your attention.

Either way, it's a good excuse for a watchability tier list. Here's who you have to watch, who you might like, and who you should perhaps avoid this NWSL season.[AUTHOR NOTE: GOAL is entirely open to being wrong, and we do not hate your team.]