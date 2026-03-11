NWSL season preview: Can the Kansas City Current win it all? Are the Denver Summit already contenders? Eight questions ahead of the 2026 kickoff

The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season begins March 13, ushering in another year for a league that continues to grow in both quality and parity.

With the league expanding from 14 teams to 16 this season, the margin between playoff contenders and the rest of the field remains thin. Still, a few teams enter the campaign with clearer expectations than others.

Kansas City begins the season as the team to beat. After assembling one of the deepest and most explosive squads in the league - a midfield that ranges from Ally Sentnor and Lo’eau LaBonta to newly signed Croix Bethune and Debinha - the Current appear well positioned to make another run at the title and are a strong early pick to win the 2026 Championship. Kansas City combine attacking firepower with one of the league’s most cohesive systems, and they’ll once again be led by Temwa Chawinga, who was one of the NWSL’s most dominant players last season, if not the most dominant. Chawinga’s pace and finishing made her nearly impossible to defend, and she enters the new campaign as a leading MVP candidate once again.

Behind Kansas City, several teams look capable of making a splash. Gotham FC, the Orlando Pride, and the Washington Spirit all possess the talent to contend if their squads stay healthy. Meanwhile, perennial contenders such as the Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign rarely stay out of the playoff picture for long and could easily push their way into the title conversation.

One of the defining traits of the NWSL remains its unpredictability. Teams that barely sneak into the postseason often find themselves capable of making deep playoff runs, meaning the regular-season race is likely to remain tight throughout the year.

Roster improvements and the continued development of young American talent could also reshape the standings quickly. With international players continuing to arrive across the league, depth is improving almost everywhere.

As for the Utah Royals, the club may be facing another challenging season. Utah is still working to establish a consistent identity and may need time for its roster to fully develop.

Will we see the U.S. Women's National Team’s beloved “Triple Espresso” of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson all playing in the league this season? Will Chawinga once again dominate in Kansas City? Can the Current take care of business, or will the Spirit push their way back toward the Championship?

With those questions - and plenty more - hanging over the league, GOAL outlines its predictions ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.