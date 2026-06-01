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NWSL Power Rankings: Utah Royals remain the league's biggest surprise, Barbra Banda stays hot and where things stand before the break

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Women's football
NWSL
San Diego Wave FC
Utah Royals
Orlando Pride
Gotham FC
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
Seattle Reign FC
Washington Spirit

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

The NWSL is taking a breath, but not before leaving plenty to sort through.

With a long international window and summer pause approaching, the league wrapped up its final weekend of games until July 3. And, as has often been the case this season, the top of the table kept shifting in fascinating ways. The San Diego Wave continued their hot streak, while the Utah Royals kept up their stunning rise, with both clubs now occupying the first and second spots in the standings.

Elsewhere, Barbra Banda remains the Orlando Pride’s clear driving force. The Zambian star has scored 11 goals in 12 games so far this season, keeping Orlando afloat and firmly in the playoff conversation. Not far behind her in the Golden Boot race is Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, who has already scored seven goals despite playing just eight matches.

Now, the league pauses as several NWSL stars head off for international duty. Gotham FC lead the way with five players called into the U.S. women’s national team camp ahead of matches against Brazil, with Jaedyn Shaw, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Lilly Reale and Rose Lavelle all named to Emma Hayes’ squad.

So, with the NWSL briefly stepping away from club action, now is a good time to take stock. After another eventful week across the league, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...

  • Mallory Swanson, Chicago StarsGOAL

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Although the Stars have Mallory Swanson back, they are still struggling to score and win games. They dropped another match this weekend, falling 2-0 to San Diego Wave. They have only scored five goals all season and are in second to last place with nine points and a 3-9-0 record.

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  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    15Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville is another example of a team in the NWSL that have a lot of the pieces, but can't for some reason find results. They dropped a home game against new franchise Denver Summit on Friday, which is their eighth loss this season. They are currently in last place in the league standings with a 2-8-1 overall record.

  • Boston LegacyGetty

    14Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Boston Legacy have come a long way since their streak of losses and draws, they are now on the winning side. Their 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville bumped them to a 2-7-3 overall run in league play.

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  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    13Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Bay FC dropped their sixth game this season, and conceded three goals to a hungry Orlando Pride side. Bay FC couldn't find any answers for Banda who scored a brace in the match. Bay FC are 3-6-2 overall and are missing the contributions of Abby Dahlkemper in the back to keep them locked in defensively.

  • Angel City FCGetty Images

    12Angel City

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Angel City FC are stacked with talent, but haven't been able to break through this season, for some reason. They dropped this weekend's match to the Courage, who robbed them of a win at home on Sunday. Angel City are now in 12th place in the league standings with a 4-6-1 overall record.

  • Malia Berkely, Houston DashGetty Images

    11Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Dash couldn't get one back after Gotham scored early on Sunday, despite being in the entirety of the match. Between Maggie Graham and Danielle Colaprico in the middle for the Dash, they are well positioned to turn the season around after the international break.


  • Ally BrazierGetty

    10Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Ally Brazier scored the Summit's lone goal to defeat Racing Louisville. It was a much-needed goal that helped move the Summit up to ninth place in the league standings and was their fourth win this season.

  • Jordyn Bugg Seattle ReignGetty Images

    9Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Seattle dropped three points on Sunday traveling across the country to face the Spirit. The only goal that counted for the Reign was an own goal in the 44th minute, but other than that the Spirit dominated the chances with 12 shots to the Reign's five.

  • Barbra BandaGetty Images

    8Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: There's no stopping Banda. This time it was a brace against Bay, scoring her first goal in just the fourth minute and her second just after the half. The Pride are still battling to stay above the playoff line, but currently are in eighth place overall with a 5-5-2 record.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    7North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Courage are in seventh place in the league standings, but could easily be in the top five with a solid season so far winning five games with a 5-3-3 overall record. Ashley Sanchez continues to be the secret weapon to their success, and although she didn't score on Sunday, she was involved in both goals.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    6Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: It had to be Temwa Chawinga to score for the Current, because who else? The Current defeated Boston Legacy 1-0 over the weekend and are now 7-5-0 overall and in sixth place. Chawinga, in just eight games played so far this season for the Current has already scored seven goals.

  • Angel City FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    5Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: 2-2 draw vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Another goal, this time a penalty kick from Sophia Wilson sealed the victory over the Royals in the 91st minute. The Thorns have been a tough team to play against, between Olivia Moultrie's play making in the middle, to Wilson being back better than ever, this is a team that will surely make a playoff run this season.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    4Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Hal Hershfelt's late finish for the Spirit erupted the scene at Audi Field. Hershfelt's finish came in the 81st minute and helped the Spirit score their sixth win this year. They are now 6-2-3 overall and in fourth place.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    3Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Rookie Jordyn Dudley scored the game's only goal in just the 18th minute of play. Gotham FC secured the home victory against the Dash, extending their record to 6-2-3 overall and a fifth place ranking in the standings.

  • San Diego WaveGetty

    2San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The San Diego Wave turned up against the Chicago Stars, winning 2-0 on the road. The second goal of the game for the Wave came in the 13th minute of extra time thanks to forward Trinity Byars. The Wave are in first place in the standings with an 8-4-1 record and a league-best 25 points.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    1Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: 2-2 draw vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: The Utah Royals are continuing to re-write their script, shocking the league with an undefeated record in the last 10 games. The Royals are in second place in the league standings with a 7-2-3 overall record and 24 points, just one point behind the Wave.