NWSL Power Rankings: Utah Royals remain the league's biggest surprise, Barbra Banda stays hot and where things stand before the break

The NWSL is taking a breath, but not before leaving plenty to sort through.

With a long international window and summer pause approaching, the league wrapped up its final weekend of games until July 3. And, as has often been the case this season, the top of the table kept shifting in fascinating ways. The San Diego Wave continued their hot streak, while the Utah Royals kept up their stunning rise, with both clubs now occupying the first and second spots in the standings.

Elsewhere, Barbra Banda remains the Orlando Pride’s clear driving force. The Zambian star has scored 11 goals in 12 games so far this season, keeping Orlando afloat and firmly in the playoff conversation. Not far behind her in the Golden Boot race is Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, who has already scored seven goals despite playing just eight matches.

Now, the league pauses as several NWSL stars head off for international duty. Gotham FC lead the way with five players called into the U.S. women’s national team camp ahead of matches against Brazil, with Jaedyn Shaw, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Lilly Reale and Rose Lavelle all named to Emma Hayes’ squad.

So, with the NWSL briefly stepping away from club action, now is a good time to take stock. After another eventful week across the league, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...