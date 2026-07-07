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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Trinity Rodman, Michelle Cooper and Ashley Sanchez lead brace-filled return as San Diego Wave stay top

NWSL
San Diego Wave FC
Utah Royals
Gotham FC
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Seattle Reign FC
Washington Spirit
Racing Louisville
T. Rodman

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

The NWSL returned this weekend after a month-long league-wide break, and it did not take long for the drama to come back with it. There were stoppage-time winners, upsets, statement performances, and braces from some of the league’s biggest names.

The weekend kicked off in Washington, where Trinity Rodman scored twice to push the Spirit past the Houston Dash at Audi Field. Rodman’s second was a stoppage-time winner, coming just moments after the Dash had equalized near the 90-minute mark.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Current bounced back from a disappointing Challenge Cup showing, defeating Denver Summit FC 3-0 behind a brace from Michelle Cooper and a goal from Temwa Chawinga. Ashley Sanchez also joined the brace party, adding another two-goal performance to a weekend full of them.

The San Diego Wave picked up where they left off, beating Gotham FC 2-0 to stay top of the standings. Utah Royals FC, one of the surprise stories of the first half of the season, were narrowly edged by the Chicago Stars, falling 3-2 and dropping to fourth.

Another highlight of the weekend came in Portland, where Sophia Wilson scored her 50th NWSL regular-season goal as the Thorns blew past Racing Louisville 4-0 on Sunday.

So, with the NWSL finally back in action, now is a good time to weigh in. After another eventful week across the league, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...


  • Racing Louisville FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    16Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 4-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville are having a tough season so far, despite having some speed and talent out wide in Emma Sears and Makenna Morris. Louisville couldn't find an answer for the Thorns, who blew four goals past them.

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  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    15Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: It was Boston's first game with Lilly Reale on the squad, which definitely helped them. The Legacy played Bay FC to a 2-2 draw, with both teams drawing a penalty and converting from the spot, respectively.

  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    14Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Won 3-2 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: It was a good day for the Chicago Stars, who not only showed some promise against the Royals, but also put together a solid 90-minutes against one of the league's best teams this season. While they are still tied with Racing Louisville with the most losses so far this season with nine, finding a way to get three goals past Utah's Mandy McGlynn in goal is a win in itself.

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  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    13Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: While Lindsey Heaps touched down in Colorado, she didn't step on the pitch or save the day for the Summit, which dropped three points to the Kansas City Current in a disappointing rout. She is a much-needed boost for a side that needs help in the midfield.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The Houston Dash had a tough task playing at Audi, but rookie forward Kate Faasse scored the Dash's only goal to put them on the scoreboard. Facasse's goal leveled the match, but in stoppage time, they couldn't find a way to stop Rodman.

  • Angel City FCGOAL

    11Angel City

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Angel City did not come to play over the weekend, putting two past the Orlando Pride. One of the biggest differences for Angel City was newly acquired Ally Sentnor, who played in the No. 10 spot and was absolutely lethal on the ball, setting up various chances all day. Angel City looked much more dangerous on the attacking front, and the results didn't lie either.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    10Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Bay FC are still sorting out their identity in the league, but getting two goals past Casey Murphy and earning a point on the road was a solid result for them. Bay FC have quite a bit of work to do to get above the playoff line, as they currently sit in 13th place in the league standings with just 12 points.

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    9Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: The Reign are another team that is searching for their identity this season in the league. The Reign couldn't find answers for Ashley Sanchez and the Courage and are now in 11th place in the league standings.

  • Lizbeth Ovalle Orlando Pride 2025Getty Images

    8Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Orlando Pride were missing Barbra Banda's scoring contributions over the weekend. The Pride dropped three points to Angel City and are now in eighth place in the league standings with a 5-6-2 overall record.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    7Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: The Current may have had to play at altitude, but they didn't let it faze them, scoring three against the Summit. Two of the goals came from Michelle Cooper, while one was chipped in from Temwa Chawinga. The Current are in fifth place in the league standings with 24 points, tied with the Royals and Spirit in points.

  • 2025 NWSL Media DayGetty Images Sport

    6North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: The North Carolina Courage may have lost Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea, but as long as Ashley Sanchez is still with them, they are positioned just fine for success. Sanchez chipped in a brace for the win, and young midfielder Riley Jackson converted a penalty for the Courage's 3-1 result.

  • Sam Kerr, Gotham FCDevon Cafaro/Gotham FC

    5Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Gotham FC had some strong moments against the Wave, but looked tired and unorganized defensively. Sam Kerr recently joining the defending champs will be a crucial added boost to the attack. It's now just a matter of when she'll take the pitch for the Bats.

  • Racing Louisville FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    4Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 4-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Sophia Wilson's 50th regular-season goal was the highlight for the Thorns in their win over Racing Louisville, but aside from that, the Thorns looked complete on all sides of the ball. The Thorns are in second place in the league standings with 27 points and an 8-3-3 overall record.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritImagn

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: The Spirit took care of business, beating the Houston Dash at home, led by two goals from Rodman. The Spirit are 7-2-3 overall and in third place in the league standings with 24 points, just three behind second-place Portland Thorns.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    2Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The Utah Royals entered the break undefeated in their last 10 games, however on Sunday, they fell to the Chicago Stars 3-2 on the road. The Royals' loss dropped them to fourth place in the league standings and is just their third loss all season.

  • Melanie Barcenas San Diego WaveGetty Images

    1San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Wave continued their winning streak, this time powering past the reigning NWSL champs, Gotham FC. It was the young attacking power of Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars that made the difference, with the two of them each chipping in a goal for the three points.