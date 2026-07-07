NWSL Power Rankings: Trinity Rodman, Michelle Cooper and Ashley Sanchez lead brace-filled return as San Diego Wave stay top

The NWSL returned this weekend after a month-long league-wide break, and it did not take long for the drama to come back with it. There were stoppage-time winners, upsets, statement performances, and braces from some of the league’s biggest names.

The weekend kicked off in Washington, where Trinity Rodman scored twice to push the Spirit past the Houston Dash at Audi Field. Rodman’s second was a stoppage-time winner, coming just moments after the Dash had equalized near the 90-minute mark.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Current bounced back from a disappointing Challenge Cup showing, defeating Denver Summit FC 3-0 behind a brace from Michelle Cooper and a goal from Temwa Chawinga. Ashley Sanchez also joined the brace party, adding another two-goal performance to a weekend full of them.

The San Diego Wave picked up where they left off, beating Gotham FC 2-0 to stay top of the standings. Utah Royals FC, one of the surprise stories of the first half of the season, were narrowly edged by the Chicago Stars, falling 3-2 and dropping to fourth.

Another highlight of the weekend came in Portland, where Sophia Wilson scored her 50th NWSL regular-season goal as the Thorns blew past Racing Louisville 4-0 on Sunday.

So, with the NWSL finally back in action, now is a good time to weigh in. After another eventful week across the league, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...



