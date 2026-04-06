NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego Wave set the pace with Catarina Macario still to come, four-penalty chaos in Houston steals spotlight

Week 4 of NWSL play delivered pure chaos.

It started Friday, when the Houston Dash edged Racing Louisville 4-3 in a game that featured four penalty kicks - all converted - and didn’t slow down from there. Later that night, the Orlando Pride snapped Angel City’s unbeaten run with a dramatic 2-1 win, scoring twice after the 84th minute as Haley McCutcheon bagged a brace.

The unpredictability carried through the weekend. The Washington Spirit earned their first win of the season on the road against Bay FC, while the Kansas City Current picked up just their second victory of the year.

At the top of the table, the San Diego Wave lead the way at 4-1-0, followed by the Portland Thorns at 3-1-1, as the league now heads into an international break until April 24.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another exciting week in the league.