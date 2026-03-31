NWSL Power Rankings: Denver Summit draw all-time record crowd of 63,004, Angel City FC continue unbeaten streak, and Mel Barcenas magic for San Diego

Matchweek 3 felt like the season stretching into itself - midweek chaos, a record-breaking crowd in Denver, and a first goal in club history for Boston Legacy all packed into a few breathless days.

Some things are already starting to take hold. Angel City remain the only perfect team, three wins from three and a very different story from a year ago. Others are still trying to find their footing, with 2025 heavyweights like the Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit slipping toward the bottom of the table.

There were moments that hinted at where this league might be heading, too. A sold-out Mile High Stadium. A statement signing in Catarina Macario for San Diego. A reminder that, even three weeks in, the NWSL rarely stays predictable for long.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another exciting week in the league.