Goal.com
Live
Boston Legacy FCGetty
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Boston Legacy finally win, Sophia Wilson and Portland cruise, San Diego Wave stumble

FEATURES
NWSL
S. Wilson
T. Rodman
S. Cantore
B. Banda
Portland Thorns
Boston Legacy FC

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

It took five weeks, but Boston Legacy finally joined the win column, beating fellow expansion side Denver Summit on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. With that result, every team in the National Women's Soccer League has now recorded at least one victory, while the Portland Thorns lead the way with six wins and 19 points atop the NWSL standings.

It was another chaotic stretch of midweek action, with the Wednesday-Sunday format proving kind to some teams and punishing for others. The Thorns were the biggest winners, first ending the previously unbeaten San Diego Wave’s five-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory Wednesday, then following it up with another 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars. For the Wave, it was a brutal week. San Diego entered Wednesday unbeaten and top of the table for the first time in club history, but left Week 5 with two losses, six dropped points and a sudden reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in the NWSL.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another exciting week in the league. 

  • Boston LegacyGetty

    16Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Won 3-2 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: It's been a tough first season for the Boston Legacy so far, however, after competing in every match, the new club finally were able to close out a game, beating the Denver Summit 3-2 on Sunday. The Legacy have a long way to go to get back up the standings, as they are currently bottom of the table with just four points.

    • Advertisement
  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    15Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: The Chicago Stars dropped six points this week, falling midweek to Gotham FC 2-0 and then Sunday against the Portland Thorns. The biggest highlight for the Stars was Mallory Swanson, who is still working her way back from maternity leave, visiting and bringing her daughter Josie to meet fellow mom Sophia Wilson and her daughter Gigi. It was a Double-Espresso reunion, this time with the kids too.

  • Emma Sears Racing Louisville Getty Images

    14Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 1-0vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: It was a tough week for Racing Louisville who just couldn't get the job done on Wednesday or Sunday, dropping six points in a 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit midweek, followed by 1-0 loss to Gotham on Sunday.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    13Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: It was a battle between the newcomers, with Denver the better team for most of the game, that was until Boston's late goal changed everything. The Summit have been figuring out their style of play, and while they have made an impression in their inaugural year, they remain in 13th place with six points.

  • Bay FCGetty Images

    12Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 1-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Bay FC needed this win, and it didn't come without a fight as Rachel Kundananji's goal for Bay FC came in just the fifth minute of play, meaning they had to hold on for the entire rest of the match. Bay FC held San Diego Wave from scoring and earned their third win of the season.

  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    11Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Utah Royals are in a great place so far this season, sitting in fifth place in the league standings with a 4-2-1 overall record. Their 1-0 victory over Angel City was a big result, as it came in front of U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes, and Cloé Lacasse was the difference-maker for the Royals.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    10Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Credit to Houston, which has flipped its usual early-season script. After years of slow starts, the Dash are currently seventh in the league standings with a 3-2-1 record, and Friday’s scoreless draw with Seattle Reign added another useful point to a quietly encouraging opening stretch.

  • Claudia DickeyGetty Images

    9Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign sit in sixth place in the league standings with 11 points and a 3-3-2 overall record. They are a tough team to play against, with depth all across the board, with their biggest leg-up being Claudia Dickey in goal.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    8Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 2-1 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: After last season, the expectations for the Kansas City Current were incredibly high. Unfortunately, they haven't been entirely consistent. Michelle Cooper did, however, take over for the Current on Saturday, scoring an electric goal in their 2-1 victory over the Courage.

  • Barbra BandaGetty Images

    7Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 4-2 vs the Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The only bright spot for the Orlando Pride right now is Barbra Banda, who is leading the league in goals scored with seven in seven games played. She scored her second-straight brace, this time in the Pride's loss to the Spirit.


  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    6North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: 2-2 Draw vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: The Courage are 2-2-3 so far this season, and despite only earning one point this past week, have Ashley Sanchez on their squad who's proving to be an absolute weapon for them. Sanchez has now chipped in five goals in six games played.

  • Sarah Gorden, Angel CityGetty Images

    5Angel City

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Oh, how things can change in just a week. Angel City are in eighth place in the league standings with a 3-3-0 overall record. They dropped their one match this week to the Utah Royals 1-0.

  • Melanie Barcenas San Diego WaveGetty Images

    4San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: The San Diego Wave were cruising up until this week. After dropping their midweek match against the Portland Thorns, they just couldn't get their groove back, dropping their Sunday game against Bay FC, 1-0. The Wave are still in a good spot in the league standings, however, with a 5-3-0 overall record and a third-place spot.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 4-2 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The Spirit had a high-scoring week, scoring a total of five goals across two games. On Saturday, they really turned things up, tallying four goals in their 4-2 victory over the Orlando Pride. Trinity Rodman scored in both games, and Sofia Cantore added a brace, scoring in just the second minute of play and then not long after in just the sixth minute.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    2Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: The reigning NWSL champions are in fourth place as of now in the league standings with a 4-4-2 record. This week, they picked up six points beating the Chicago Stars 2-0 on Wednesday and finishing up the weekend with a 1-0 win over Racing Louisville.

  • Angel City FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    1Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The Portland Thorns were on fire this past week, picking up six points and cruising past the San Diego Wave 2-0 on Wednesday and finishing up the weekend with a dominant 2-0 win over the Stars on Sunday. It was the young attacking players who showed up on Sunday, with Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner both scoring in the win.

NWSL
Racing Louisville crest
Racing Louisville
RLO
Portland Thorns crest
Portland Thorns
POT
NWSL
Gotham FC crest
Gotham FC
GOT
Boston Legacy FC crest
Boston Legacy FC
BOL