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NWSL Power Rankings: Angel City surge, Chicago stun Kansas City and draws define chaotic Week 2

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

If Week 1 was about first impressions, Week 2 was about proving them right - or flipping them entirely.

The NWSL’s second weekend delivered a bit of everything: statement wins, early surprises, and a growing sense of which teams might actually have something.

The biggest shock came in Chicago, where a Stars side that finished bottom last year beat Kansas City Current 2-1. Houston, meanwhile, suddenly look like one of the league’s most dangerous teams, while Angel City are already doing what contenders do - scoring freely and stacking wins.

Out west, Portland handled Seattle in the latest Cascadia clash, while across the league, draws kept several teams stuck searching for early momentum.

It’s only two weeks - but it’s enough to start forming opinions.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams after Week 2.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost to San Diego Wave 2-1

    Ramifications: Despite the home advantage, Utah still couldn't capitalize against the Wave, falling 2-1 to the visitors. Aside from Lara Prasnikar, the Royals couldn't get a whole lot of anything going offensively.

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  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost to Houston Dash 3-0

    Ramifications: After Boston Legacy's dominance and fight against Gotham FC in Week 1, the expectations were high in Week 2. Unfortunately, the Legacy couldn't find answers for the Dash, who slipped three goals past Casey Murphy. 

  • Houston Dash v Bay FCGetty Images Sport

    Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost to Angel City 3-1

    Ramifications: Bay FC put up a strong fight against Angel City, but just couldn't pull away after the visitors slotted two goals past them in the first half and minutes into the second. Taylor Huff's 55th minute goal did give Bay FC a second wind, however they just couldn't convert a second to level the match.

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  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Tied 1-1 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Denver Summit kept Orlando Pride at bay; however, they just couldn't find a way to win on the road. The new club did pick up one point on the road, which is better than nothing. Melissa Kössler was the lone scorer for Denver, who put them ahead early in the first half.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: A goal in each half helped the Wave defeat Utah on the road. San Diego looked good on the attack and will likely be even more bolstered up top with the addition of Catarina Macario. 

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Could this be Houston's year? Despite losing Yazmeen Ryan to the Denver Summit, the Dash looked strong and threatening on all sides of the ball against Boston. The fact that they were able to put three goals past Murphy was a strong sign for their season ahead.

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Chicago winning is major, and Chicago beating the Current is even bigger. It was no easy task, however, rookie Tessa Dellarose and Jordyn Huitema stepped up big for Chicago to each put a goal past the Current's keeper Lorena. 

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Drew 0-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: In a relatively uneventful match, the Courage drew Gotham FC 0-0 on the road. The courage took 13 shots to Gotham's 10, however, only three were actually on goal. The two sides played evenly throughout the full 90 minutes, showcasing a true defensive battle.

  • Emma Sears Racing Louisville Getty Images

    Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: In another draw over the weekend, Racing Louisville may have scored two goals against the Spirit, but it was another even slated match. Racing Louisville did take an early 2-0 lead past the Spirit, thanks to finishes from Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer.
  • Orlando PrideGetty Images

    Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Once again, it's Barbra Banda carrying the team upfront. Apart from Banda's goal, the Pride didn't have many threats up top.

  • Esme Morgan Washington Spirit 2025Getty Images

    Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: The Spirit can't quite find their rhythm, and picked up a draw against Racing Louisville in Week 2. Leicy Santos and Sofia Cantore each scored for the Spirit, and the visitors had 10 shots on goal and dominated the possession of the match 72 percent to Louisville's 28 percent.

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: In a much-anticipated Cascadia Rivalry, the Reign couldn't find answers to Portland's attack in Providence Park. The Reign did attempt 17 shots against Portland, but only four were actually on goal.

  • Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FCGetty Images Sport

    Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: The Thorns found a way to win, even with holding less of the ball against Seattle. Pietra Tordin and Reilyn Turner were the difference makers, to extend Portland's record to 2-0 in league play.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: In a rather surprising turn of events, the Current fell to the Stars on the road, despite Haley Hopkins' goal in the 57th minute. The new additions to the Stars' roster were difficult for the Current to handle, ultimately leading to a disappointing result for Chris Armas' side. 

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    Angel City

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: Angel City FC are cruising and are completely ruthless up top. Gisele Thompson scored, and Sveindís Jónsdóttir chipped in a brace to showcase the team's dominant attack against Bay FC. 

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Drew 0-0 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Gotham FC had the home advantage, but couldn't quite break through the Courage's compact backline. Aside from holding the better of the possession for the match, couldn't get one past Kailen Sheridan.