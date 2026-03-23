NWSL Power Rankings: Angel City surge, Chicago stun Kansas City and draws define chaotic Week 2

If Week 1 was about first impressions, Week 2 was about proving them right - or flipping them entirely.

The NWSL’s second weekend delivered a bit of everything: statement wins, early surprises, and a growing sense of which teams might actually have something.

The biggest shock came in Chicago, where a Stars side that finished bottom last year beat Kansas City Current 2-1. Houston, meanwhile, suddenly look like one of the league’s most dangerous teams, while Angel City are already doing what contenders do - scoring freely and stacking wins.

Out west, Portland handled Seattle in the latest Cascadia clash, while across the league, draws kept several teams stuck searching for early momentum.

It’s only two weeks - but it’s enough to start forming opinions.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 NWSL teams after Week 2.