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‘Not in our hands' - Pep Guardiola concedes Arsenal have title advantage after 'outstanding' Man City drop points in six-goal thriller against Everton
Drama at Hill Dickinson Stadium
City appeared comfortable after Doku’s first-half opener, but a defensive lapse from Marc Guehi allowed Thierno Barry to equalise and ignite a frantic second period. The Toffees stunned the visitors by racing into a 3-1 lead through a second Barry strike and a Jake O'Brien header, capitalising on a period of uncharacteristic anxiety in the City ranks. Although Erling Haaland and a 97th-minute Doku leveller salvaged a point, the draw hands the title initiative back to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, even though City do still have a game in hand.
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Title race out of City's control
Reflecting on the state of the race, the City boss acknowledged that the path to the trophy is now complicated by the fact they must rely on Arsenal dropping points. Guardiola said: "It depends. [The title] is not in our hands. Before that game it was, and Arsenal's as well. But now, in our hands, no."
Looking ahead to a crucial run of fixtures, he added: "We have four games in the Premier League, next is Brentford, and it will be quite similar because the competitors are good, and we will see what happens. Of course, [we go into those games with belief], like we came here."
An outstanding display
Guardiola also provided a tactical breakdown of the match, praising his side's early dominance while noting the difficulties faced during the second-half comeback from Everton. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Really good performance. We played an outstanding first half. It was so difficult with their physicality. Second half, maybe we were not as much in control, and after we gave away the goal, they came back and made a proper English game, so aggressive in the duels. But in general, we made a really good performance. It is better than losing, [but of course, it is] better to win, and we played for that. It just shows what the team are."
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Pressure mounts on challengers
City must regroup quickly for a home clash against European-chasing Brentford on Saturday, where anything less than a victory could prove terminal for their title ambitions. Guardiola’s squad faces a gruelling run of four remaining domestic fixtures while simultaneously monitoring Arsenal’s progress, starting with the Gunners' upcoming trip to West Ham. With the Londoners knowing three wins from their final games will end a two-decade wait for the crown, City must rediscover their defensive composure to maintain pressure on the leaders.