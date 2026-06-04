Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports that Spaniard Carles Martinez is set to become the new coach of Bayer Leverkusen, and kicker also confirms that the club's search for a new head coach has ended.
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Nobody had his name on their shortlist! A major surprise in Bayer Leverkusen's search for a new manager
His appointment comes as something of a surprise, since he had not been previously mentioned as a candidate in Leverkusen. The 42-year-old remains something of an unknown quantity. For the past three years, Martinez has been working in Ligue 1 with FC Toulouse, his first role as head coach. His contract expired at the end of June, making him available.
Born in Barcelona, he began his coaching career in La Masia, overseeing Espanyol's youth setup before moving to Barça, where he guided the Blaugrana U16s from 2018 to 2019. Stints in Qatar and Kuwait preceded his arrival at Toulouse as assistant manager in late 2022; he was promoted to the top job just six months later.
Under his command, the southern French side finished 11th, 10th and 9th in the past three campaigns.
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Bayer Leverkusen's search for a new head coach has hit a rough patch.
Bayer Leverkusen has been hunting for a new first-team manager for several weeks. Despite holding a contract until 2027, current boss Kasper Hjulmand (54) will make way after the club missed out on Champions League qualification. The search has hit snags for sporting directors Fernando Caro (61) and Simon Rolfes (44).
Their top target was Andoni Iraola (43), who is leaving AFC Bournemouth after three successful years. However, Liverpool's decision to sack Arne Slot at the weekend suddenly made Iraola the Reds' preferred successor. An agreement is now reportedly in place, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
With Iraola now favoured, Leverkusen's former Atlético defender Filipe Luis—already linked to the club—chose AS Monaco instead. The absence of a UEFA Pro Licence was also a factor: without special dispensation, Monaco would face a €25,000 fine per match for Luis to stand on the touchline.
Oliver Glasner (51, recently departed from Crystal Palace) is said to prefer talks with AC Milan over a Bundesliga return. Sport Bild claims that former Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa even offered his services to the "Colourful City" but failed to convince the club's hierarchy. Meanwhile, Michel (50) is set to move from Girona to Ajax Amsterdam.
Filling the coaching position is a "deal-breaker" for target signing Kennet Eichhorn.
Carro and Rolfes are under pressure to act, as their original plan was to announce the new head coach for the coming season before the end of this week. They still aim to meet that deadline.
The hunt for a new boss is further complicated by their pursuit of 16-year-old sensation Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha BSC, a player many clubs are chasing. According to kicker, Bayer still has "good chances" of landing Eichhorn, but those prospects are slipping while the coaching role remains open. The 16-year-old has made it clear that he will not sign for a club whose future head coach is unknown, making the appointment a genuine "deal-breaker".