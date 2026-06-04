Nobody had his name on their shortlist! A major surprise in Bayer Leverkusen's search for a new manager

His appointment comes as something of a surprise, since he had not been previously mentioned as a candidate in Leverkusen. The 42-year-old remains something of an unknown quantity. For the past three years, Martinez has been working in Ligue 1 with FC Toulouse, his first role as head coach. His contract expired at the end of June, making him available.

Born in Barcelona, he began his coaching career in La Masia, overseeing Espanyol's youth setup before moving to Barça, where he guided the Blaugrana U16s from 2018 to 2019. Stints in Qatar and Kuwait preceded his arrival at Toulouse as assistant manager in late 2022; he was promoted to the top job just six months later.

Under his command, the southern French side finished 11th, 10th and 9th in the past three campaigns.