Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany criticised referee Christian Dingert for a poor performance following the FCB’s 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Two particularly controversial incidents caused a great deal of frustration for the record champions.
Translated by
"No one in the stadium knows why he was shown a yellow-red card": FC Bayern Munich criticise referee Christian Dingert over controversial incidents involving Luis Diaz and Harry Kane
"I'm incredibly proud of the lads' mental strength. There was a lot going on today and there were plenty of crucial moments where opinions are likely to differ," Kompany began in his post-match interview with DAZN.
Bayern were reduced to ten men before half-time following a red card for Nicolas Jackson (42nd minute). The league leaders then finished the match with just nine men, as Luis Diaz was shown his second yellow card by Dingert for an alleged dive, resulting in a second yellow and an early sending-off (84th minute).
Whilst Kompany conceded that there was "no debate" about Jackson’s sending-off following his hard challenge on Martin Terrier, he was all the more annoyed by Diaz’s dismissal. This was "the worst", the Bayern coach fumed. "Nobody in the stadium knows why he got a second yellow."
Diaz had played the ball past Leverkusen keeper Janis Blaswich in the penalty area, set himself up and gone down. As Blaswich visibly pulled back and the Colombian clearly sought contact, the decision not to award a penalty was certainly correct. Kompany agreed, but would have liked to see more tact from Dingert and, at the very least, no sending-off.
"He gets straight back up. He didn’t even try to get a penalty. He went down, there was contact, but he gets straight back up and still gets a yellow card and then a second yellow. That hurts; now he’s suspended for the next game too," lamented Kompany. "Someone needs to explain to me why that’s a yellow card at this stage."
- AFP
Luis Díaz’s yellow-red card has caused a stir at Bayern Munich: “I’ve never dived in my life”
After the final whistle, Kompany, clearly annoyed, sought out Dingert on the pitch. “I always shake hands,” he said, dismissing suggestions that he had refused to shake the referee’s hand. “In my view, the referee’s performance today was poor, but that doesn’t change the respect I have for him. These things happen.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Joshua Kimmich and centre-back Jonathan Tah were also up in arms about the yellow-red card for Diaz. "When I see the footage, there’s simply contact there; you can’t deny it. When you’re in that situation, you’re expecting some contact – of course he goes down a bit early, which is why I’m not saying it’s a penalty,” said Kimmich, adding: “Nevertheless, he’s then hit late, goes down, and gets straight back up. I’m not arguing for a penalty here, but that’s certainly not a dive.”
Whilst Kompany skipped the obligatory post-match press conference because the Bayern contingent were already on their way back, Dingert later admitted to having wrongly sent Diaz off: "It’s clear, of course, that I see it differently in hindsight," the referee told Sky.
Tah, however, assessed the incident on Sky in a similar vein to Kimmich: “Yes, he falls and he is touched a little. But he gets straight back up, doesn’t make a fuss, doesn’t put on a show. So I wonder why they ruled it a dive and reacted as if he’d made a show of it,” said the German international, whose supposed equaliser in the first half had been disallowed by VAR because the ball had struck his arm.
"The ball hits me on the elbow. It looks as though it was handball, so it can’t count," Tah himself conceded. Kompany, however, held a different view and could not understand why the goal had been disallowed. He acknowledged that the referee had to follow the rule that a goal cannot count if there is handball immediately beforehand. But: "What was Jonathan Tah supposed to do? He didn’t do anything on purpose and his arm was close to his body," said Kompany.
Bayern are also annoyed by Harry Kane’s disallowed goal: “I don’t think it was handball”
However, it was Bayern’s second disallowed goal on Saturday afternoon that really sparked controversy. After an hour, Harry Kane, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, blocked a long ball from Blaswich with his elbow, and the ball then fell to Diaz in the Leverkusen penalty area because Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah hesitated. Diaz then squared the ball to Kane, who slotted home what appeared to be the equaliser.
Here too, however, the VAR intervened and Dingert disallowed the goal for an alleged handball by Kane. This was also a highly controversial decision, as Kane’s arm was close to his body and the Englishman certainly did not touch the ball with his arm intentionally.
“For me, that’s not handball,” emphasised Tah. “He turns away; his arm isn’t far from his body. So for me, it’s not handball, but the referee decided otherwise.” Kompany, meanwhile, spoke of “a clearly legitimate goal”. The 39-year-old explained his view by pointing out that Kane’s arm only moved out slightly after contact with the ball: “In the footage, it looks as though his arm is moving towards the ball, but that wasn’t the case. Yet the goal was disallowed.”
Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who was back in the Bayern goal for the first time in a long while due to the absences of Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig, used the Kane incident to voice a general criticism of VAR: "It is questionable at times. There’s always something, there’s always a questionable situation. It’s football and it’s always a split-second decision that you have to leave to the referee." In the case of crystal-clear decisions, the video referee is "welcome to intervene", the keeper continued. "But not here, where you’re wondering whether there’s a bit of a hand involved in the block or not. He’s shooting at him from a metre out. There’s no clear line, not in general and not with handball either."
Dingert later explained the reasoning behind his decision: "I didn’t see that from my position. The VAR advised me to take another look at the view from behind the goal. And that’s when I noticed: the arm moved slightly into the path of the shot, and that initiated the attacking phase, allowing Bayern to control the move."
- Getty Images Sport
Leverkusen's supposed winning goal is disallowed for a narrow offside
Leverkusen had taken the lead through an early goal from Aleix Garcia in the 6th minute. After having two goals disallowed, Bayern finally managed to equalise in the 69th minute when Diaz scored the goal that made it 1–1 following an outstanding assist from Michael Olise.
Shortly before the final whistle, FCB were also lucky whilst down to ten men. Jonas Hofmann scored what looked like the winning goal for Leverkusen in stoppage time, briefly sending the BayArena into ecstasy. However, as Hofmann was marginally offside, the VAR ruled out this goal too.
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches:
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)