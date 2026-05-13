"No one in Europe is better than him": Thanks to statistics like Harry Kane's, a former BVB star is the Netherlands' great hope for the World Cup

"His goals, his constant sprints, his powerful shots reminiscent of Batistuta. He slotted the penalty home with superhuman composure," the newspaper said, highlighting the qualities Malen once again displayed in Parma. "He is incredibly motivated and has raised our standards yet again," said Roma manager Gasperini. According to Voetbal International, the Italians will exercise the buy-back option agreed with Aston Villa, paying €25 million for the club's top scorer.

That figure matches the sum Villa paid to PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021, after Borussia Dortmund had initially contributed an extra €5m to secure Malen's services. During his time with the Black and Yellows, the forward showed flashes of brilliance but also endured barren spells, ending with 39 goals and 20 assists from 132 competitive appearances. Keen to move on, he pushed for a transfer. He fulfilled his dream of playing in the Premier League with the Birmingham club, but in his first year there he was mainly a substitute with limited minutes. So in January he moved to Italy to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.