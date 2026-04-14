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NICO SCHLOTTERBECK BORUSSIA DORTMUNDGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Nico Schlotterbeck's controversial 'dream club' release clause benefits Borussia Dortmund as Germany legend talks up Real Madrid move for star defender

N. Schlotterbeck
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Nico Schlotterbeck’s contract extension at Borussia Dortmund includes a controversial “dream club” release clause that has sparked debate among fans. Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes the clause is logical for an ambitious player and could even benefit Dortmund financially if Real Madrid or another giant comes calling.

  • Matthaus backs Schlotterbeck contract clause

    Schlotterbeck’s recently extended contract at Dortmund has become a talking point after reports revealed a special release clause allowing him to leave for a “dream club.” The provision has divided supporters, with some questioning the defender’s long-term commitment to the Bundesliga side. However, German football legend Matthaus believes the clause is a reasonable compromise. In his view, the arrangement acknowledges Schlotterbeck’s ambition to reach the very top while still allowing Dortmund to keep one of their most important defenders in the present.

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    Matthaus insists ambition does not mean disloyalty

    Speaking to Sky Germany, Matthaus explained that Schlotterbeck simply wants to keep future possibilities open. Matthaus suggested that elite players naturally keep an eye on opportunities with Europe’s biggest clubs, and that such clauses are increasingly common in modern contracts.

    "It was always about him wanting to take the next step," he said. "On the other hand, he's also committed to Borussia Dortmund. But if Real Madrid comes calling, you want to keep a door open, at least a small crack you can walk through.

    "If fans now say, 'Oh, then he's not fully committed anymore' – that's not true. His heart will be in Dortmund. But he wants to keep that door open. If he can wait for another offer after a good World Cup, from which Germany would naturally also benefit, then that's the case with [Dayot] Upamecano, with [Jamal] Musiala, it's the case with all players – for some a little earlier, for others a little later. And if he has that option, he should be allowed to use it to his advantage, to perhaps get the chance to play for Real Madrid, for example. That's perhaps a dream come true, and even bigger than Borussia Dortmund."

  • Dortmund could profit from future transfer

    Matthaus also argued that Dortmund have actually strengthened their negotiating position by agreeing to the clause. Schlotterbeck is tied to the club until 2031, meaning BVB retain significant leverage if a major club attempts to sign him.

    "For Borussia Dortmund, this means: Schlotterbeck has a contract until 2027; they would still receive a transfer fee in 2026, but not in 2027. So he had some leverage," Matthaus explained. "Instead of the €30 or 35 million they could have earned with a year left on his contract, BVB would get perhaps €60 million in transfer fees. That's roughly €25 to 30 million more than they missed out on this year due to their early exits from the Champions League and the DFB Cup. And that's how they can compensate for that."

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    What comes next?

    For now, Schlotterbeck remains a central figure in Dortmund’s defensive setup. BVB currently sit second in the Bundesliga table with 64 points from 29 matches, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Their next match is against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

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