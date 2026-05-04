Neymar will accept Brazil bench role to fulfill World Cup dream as Casemiro insists Carlo Ancelotti is perfect coach to handle injury-plagued star

Constant injury troubles have prevented Neymar from featuring for the national team since 2023, well before Carlo Ancelotti took over as Selecao boss. Despite constantly missing out on calls due to fitness issues, Ancelotti has not ruled out including the 34-year-old in the squad for the summer competition. It is unlikely the forward would be drafted into the starting XI due to his long absence, but midfielder Casemiro, one of the team’s senior figures, has insisted that his co-star does not need to be the star of the show.

In my opinion, Neymar never had that kind of problem. He even has the age and experience to be one of the captains of the national team," Casemiro told ESPN. "And he never cared about that in the national team. He always said: 'give the ball to me, let's have fun and play football. And, man, that's me. I want to have fun on the field, I want to enjoy myself on the field.' And Neymar has always demonstrated that.

"Neymar never had that role of wanting to be tough. Neymar has always been a guy who wanted to have fun on the field. And I think that if you talk to him, in my opinion, about his desire to play in a World Cup, and you propose, if Ancelotti proposes [a bench role] to him, I think he will want to go to the national team, because he wants to [play in the World Cup]. Then he gets there and he shows it on the field and shows it in training."