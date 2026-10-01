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Moataz Elgammal

Netherlands player ratings vs Greece: Tijjani Reijnders stars off the bench as Xavi Hernandez's team salvage dramatic Nations League draw

Player ratings
Greece vs Netherlands
Greece
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A
T. Reijnders
X. Hernandez

Tijjani Reijnders and Virgil van Dijk inspired a stunning second-half fightback as the Netherlands recovered from a two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 2-2 Nations League draw against Greece in Thessaloniki.

The Dutch displayed two vastly different tactical faces at Stadio Toumbas. In a disastrous first half, Xavi Hernandez's side struggled to cope with the hosts' directness, falling behind to a Fotis Ioannidis strike after 23 minutes before Giorgos Masouras doubled the deficit in stoppage time. Despite commanding 71 per cent of possession, the visitors lacked the penetration required to disrupt the Greek low block, heading into the break with a mountain to climb.

The introduction of Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch at half-time altered the gravitational centre of the match. Van Dijk initiated the comeback in the 59th minute, finishing a corner delivered by Joey Veerman. The pressure finally told in the 89th minute when Reijnders fired home from the centre of the box. While defensive lapses in the first period will frustrate the coaching staff, the character shown to accumulate 19 shots and eventually restore parity ensures they remain firmly in the hunt in Group A2.


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    Goalkeeper & defence

    Bart Verbruggen - 5/10

    A frustrating evening for Verbruggen, who was beaten twice from just four shots on target. While he could not be blamed entirely for the clinical nature of the Greek finishes, his distribution was occasionally slowed by a lack of movement in front of him.

    Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

    Typically industrious on the right flank, Dumfries attempted to provide the width that was missing in central areas. He thought he had scored a crucial equaliser in the second half, but a lengthy VAR review ruled his close-range strike out for offside.

    Jurrien Timber - 5/10

    Tasked with stepping into midfield to create overloads, Timber found himself caught in transition during the first half. He was eventually replaced by Gjivai Zechiel in the 78th minute as the search for an equaliser intensified.

    Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

    Van Dijk led the charge for the comeback, rising highest to pull a goal back with a thumping header in the 59th minute. While the defensive line looked shaky against Greek counters in the first half, his individual composure helped settle the side for the second-half siege.

    Micky van de Ven - 5/10

    Playing on the left of the back four, his recovery pace was vital, yet he struggled to influence the game offensively. In a match where the team dominated possession, more was expected in terms of his overlapping output.

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    Midfield

    Quinten Timber - 4/10

    A difficult 45 minutes for Timber. He struggled to dictate the tempo and was bypassed too easily as Greece transitioned through the thirds. Hooked at half-time for Gravenberch as part of a tactical reshuffle.

    Joey Veerman - 7/10

    Acting as the team's creative hub, Veerman provided the precise corner assist for Van Dijk's goal and kept the midfield ticking as the team recorded 619 passes. He narrowly missed the target with a dangerous free-kick in the second half but remained a reliable source of progression.

    Guus Til - 4/10

    Operating in the number 10 role, Til was largely anonymous as Greece congested the central zones. He failed to find the pockets between the lines and was sacrificed at the break to allow for a more dynamic setup.


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    Attack

    Crysencio Summerville - 6/10

    Summerville was the most direct of the starting attackers, winning free-kicks and attempting to isolate his marker. While his final ball was sometimes lacking, his persistence kept the Greek defence pinned back.

    Ruben van Bommel - 3/10

    A disastrous first half for the youngster. He found it difficult to impact the game offensively, and his careless backpass in stoppage time was intercepted by Ioannidis, directly gifting Greece their second goal. Xavi replaced him with Noa Lang at the break.

    Mexx Meerdink - 5/10

    Led the line with energy but lacked the service to truly threaten the goal. With very few touches inside the opposition box in the first half, he was often isolated before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee in the 70th minute.

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    Substitutes & manager

    Tijjani Reijnders - 8/10

    The game-changer. Introduced at half-time, Reijnders brought the verticality that was lacking. His 89th-minute equaliser was a deserved reward for a performance that injected much-needed urgency into the midfield.

    Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

    A half-time introduction who provided better ball retention and physical presence in the middle of the park. His arrival coincided with total Dutch dominance of the second half.

    Noa Lang - 7/10

    Brought flair and chaos to the left wing. Despite picking up a yellow card for a heated exchange, his crossing was excellent, floating in the dangerous delivery that eventually led to the late equaliser.

    Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

    Almost won it in the 88th minute with a powerful header that forced a brilliant save from Tzolakis. Moments later, his crucial flick-on set up Reijnders to score the decisive equaliser.

    Gjivai Zechiel - 6/10

    A lively cameo from the youngster who was introduced in the 78th minute and was not afraid to get involved in the frantic final stages.

    Xavi - 7/10

    His starting lineup lacked balance and was caught cold by Greece's aggressive game plan. However, his triple half-time substitution was a masterstroke. The tactical shift completely altered the momentum and ultimately salvaged a crucial result.

UEFA Nations League A
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Germany crest
Germany
GER
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER