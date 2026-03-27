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Milan: what’s changing for Alajbegovic – Bayer Leverkusen have re-signed him from Salzburg under a buy-back clause; it’s official

AC Milan
Transfers
Bayer Leverkusen
K. Alajbegovic
Salzburg
Serie A
Bundesliga
Bundesliga

There are new developments regarding the Bosnian gem, who is being tracked by Milan as a future striker: Alajbegovic’s situation has changed.

He’s already something of a hero back home, and his name is the talk of the transfer market: it’s a magical moment for Kerim Alajbegovic.


The young Salzburg talent, born in 2007, has been the talk of the town for several weeks now, and this international break is further boosting his stock.


It was, in fact, his decisive penalty that allowed Bosnia to win in Cardiff against Wales and secure a place in the World Cup play-off final, to be played at home (in Zenica) against Italy on Tuesday 31 March.


And following that crucial penalty, there is important news that could also change the future prospects for the 18-year-old, who is being courted by Milan and others.


WHO IS KERIM ALAJBEGOVIC

  • BAYER LEVERKUSEN BRINGS ALAJBEGOVIC BACK HOME

    In the wake of the victory in Cardiff, a crucial announcement was made regarding Alajbegovic, who will be moving to a new club this summer.


    Bayer Leverkusen has officially announced that it has brought the Cologne-born attacking winger back home. It did so by exercising the buy-back option agreed with Salzburg at the time of the transfer last summer (for €2 million): the Austrian club will receive €8 million for the player’s registration rights.


    The 18-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

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  • LEVERKUSEN'S ANNOUNCEMENT



  • WHAT'S CHANGING FOR MILAN

    News of interest to Milan.


    The Rossoneri are on the trail of Alajbegovic, as evidenced by the fact that scouts were present at Cardiff City Stadium to watch the youngster closely during the Wales v Bosnia match.


    The point of contact has therefore changed, from Salzburg to Bayer Leverkusen, but above all, it will now be necessary to understand the German club’s intentions regarding the 2007-born player: whether they wish to keep him and invest in him, or whether they would prefer to sell him for a significant profit, i.e. for a sum exceeding €15–20 million.

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  • JUVENTUS AND NAPOLI ARE ALSO IN THE RUNNING

    Milan are keeping an eye on him, but they are not the only Italian club to have set their sights on Alajbegovic.


    In recent weeks, interest has also emerged from Napoli and, above all, Juventus, who have long been tracking a talent whose age and characteristics are comparable to those of players such as Kenan Yildiz and Florian Wirtz.

  • ALAJBEGOVIC'S SEASON

    So far this season with Salzburg, Alajbegovic has made a total of 36 appearances across the league, the domestic cup, the Europa League and the Champions League qualifiers, scoring 11 goals and providing 3 assists.