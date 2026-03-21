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Milan v Torino: the replay – a penalty for Torino following a foul by Pavlovic on Simeone

The refereeing decisions in the Milan v Torino match, a fixture from the 30th round of Serie A

The match officials for Milan v Torino:


Referee: FOURNEAU


Assistant referees: ROSSI M. - MORO


Fourth official: DOVERI


VAR: NASCA


AVAR: MARESCA

  • REPLAY

    83' – Ricci comes close to making it 4-1, but at the other end of the pitch, Simeone is down. Fourneau checks the incident on VAR and spots an accidental handball by Pavlovic, which struck Simeone in the face. The referee informs the San Siro crowd that Pavlovic’s challenge is a penalty. Luca Marelli tells DAZN that it was a high-intensity situation.


    88' - Torino appeal for a handball by De Winter in the penalty area. There is contact with the hand, but Fourneau plays on. According to Luca Marelli, the Rossoneri centre-back’s arm never moved.

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Serie A
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Pisa
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Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Serie A
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SSC Napoli
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AC Milan
MIL