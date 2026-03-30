Milan: the real figures behind the Andrej Kostic deal. Partizan vice-president Mijatovic: "A paltry sum; I would have said no if I’d been asked"

Also via the sportske.net portal, a swift response has been issued by the management of Partizan Belgrade regarding the allegations made by Predrag Mijatović: "With regard to the press release issued by the vice-president for sporting affairs, Mr Predrag Mijatović, we wish to inform the public that on Wednesday the club will provide comprehensive and detailed responses to all the allegations contained therein.On that occasion, further clarification will be provided regarding his previous role in the administration, the unconditional support he enjoyed during a certain period, as well as the issues that arose following certain decisions and the sporting results achieved. At the same time, we believe that it is difficult at this moment to understand the reopening of discussions regarding individual roles in the public sphere, bearing in mind that the club’s priorities are the fulfilment of all obligations and the successful completion of the UEFA monitoring process. Given that tomorrow is the deadline for fulfilling the extremely strict conditions set out by the UEFA monitoring system, we wish to inform the public that the management of Partizan Football Club is fully focused on fulfilling all necessary obligations today and tomorrow, with the aim of successfully completing this process.