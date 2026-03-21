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Milan struggled but are back on track: a 3-2 win over Torino sees them leapfrog Napoli, with Inter now five points behind. Fofana sealed the victory

A frantic final quarter of an hour saw Torino bring the game back to life with a penalty that infuriated Allegri, but in the end the Rossoneri secured the three points

Milanstruggled but are back on track in the league, securing a 3-2 victory over Torino, just as they did in the reverse fixture. The match was decided by Fofana’s goal, which, midway through the second half, appeared to have sealed the win. The clash at San Siro, however, came alive again in the closing stages when Fourneau, after consulting the VAR, awarded Torino a penalty, which Vlasic converted. In the closing stages, Allegri was furious with the refereeing team and his own players, but the tension in the 96th minute turned to smiles as Milan returned to winning ways with three points following their defeat in Rome against Lazio. The Rossoneri leapfrog Napoli once again and are now temporarily five points behind Inter.

Matchday 30 of Serie A


Milan 3-2 Torino

Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37’ (M), Simeone 45’ (T), Rabiot 54’ (M), Fofana 56’ (M), Vlasic 84’ (T)

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  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    95' – Ricci comes close to scoring again. The ball goes just over the bar.

    84' - Vlasic makes no mistake from the spot and cuts the deficit in half, 3-2 at San Siro!

    83' - Penalty for Torino! Pavlovic accidentally handles the ball against Simeone; the referee consults the VAR and awards the penalty.

    80' - Ricci breaks through and shoots, but Paleari is alert and prevents the score from becoming 4-1.

    78' - Simeone turns in a tight space and shoots, but the ball is deflected wide to Maignan’s left.

    77' - Gimenez returns to the pitch after 144 days.

    67' - Simeone, all alone in the box, goes for a sure shot but Maignan pulls off a miraculous save, blocking with his outstretched leg.

    56' - 3-1 MILAN! Fofana, all alone in the penalty area, receives the ball from Athekame, turns and beats Paleari with a low shot that the keeper can only get a hand to.

    54' - Rabiot puts Milan back in front! A brilliant through ball from Modric, Pulisic crosses for Rabiot who, with an open goal, can’t miss!

    50' - Bartesaghi tries a volley, the deflection proves crucial. The ball goes just wide.

    45' - Athekame comes on for the booked Tomori.

    SECOND HALF

    45' - TORINO EQUALISE! Vlasic shoots from the edge of the box, Maignan parries onto the post and Simeone is quickest to react, tapping in to level the score!

    40' - Pedersen fires in a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Pavlovic heads it away again. Then the flag goes up – offside at the start of the move.

    39' - Zapata turns in the penalty area, Maignan saves the day!

    37' - A STUNNING GOAL BY PAVLOVIC! A shot at mid-height that beats Paleari, hits the crossbar and nestles in the net!

    36' - A thunderbolt from Rabiot from distance, but Paleari is quick to react and parries it away.

    30' - Gineitis shoots from distance, the effort is deflected but Maignan isn’t caught off guard.

    15' - Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner

    13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic almost slots it home from close range.

    9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.

    6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.

    3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.

    1' - The match kicks off!

    FIRST HALF

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  • MATCH REPORT AND OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

    MATCH REPORT


    Milan 3-2 Torino


    Goalscorers: Pavlovic 37' (M), Simeone 45' (T), Rabiot 54' (M), Fofana 56' (M), Vlasic 84' (T)


    Bookings: Tomori 9' (M), Pavlovic 83' (M), Gimenez 96' (M)


    Sent off:


    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori (Athekame 45'), De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (Odogu 91'), Fofana (Ricci 69'), Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Fullkrug (Nkunku 69'), Pulisic (Gimenez 77'). Manager: Allegri.


    TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse (Kulenovic 89'); Pedersen, Prati (Ilkhan 63'), Gineitis (Casadei 74'), Obrador (Nkounkou 89'); Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata (Adams 63'). Manager: D'Aversa.

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