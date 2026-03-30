Milan make a new bid for André: €22 million to win over Corinthians – a repeat of what happened last time

For its part, Corinthians is considering the matter and has taken some time to assess the offer, buoyed by interest from other clubs such as Benfica and Atlético Madrid, which could therefore spark a bidding war for the midfielder. A few weeks ago, Milan itself was convinced it had secured the player, before Timao president Osmar Stabile had a change of heart. At the time, the Rossoneri thought they had sealed the deal for around €17 million – to be paid in three instalments: a fixed sum of €15 million and a further €2 million in variables for 70% of the player’s economic rights – but the deal fell through in the final stages due to the president’s veto.