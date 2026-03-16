Milan, listen to Ambrosini: "Leao needs to show his anger on the pitch. He doesn’t get fired up easily and is wasted as a centre-forward; I wouldn’t have taken him off."

Milan’s Scudetto hopes appear to have been dashed for good following their 1-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. It was a decidedly unconvincing and disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s men, fresh from their Derby victory over Inter, who failed to turn the tide in a match that could have been decisive – one way or another – for the title race in this final stretch of the 2025/2026 season.

In the dock was Rafael Leao, who put in a lacklustre performance and was the focus of a moment of intense anger and disappointment when he was substituted. Massimo Ambrosini, in his post-match analysis on DAZN, had this to say about the Rossoneri number 10’s performance.