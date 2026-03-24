Milan have made contact with Goretzka. He likes Italy, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Atlético in the running

A physical midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, capable of playing both as a central midfielder and a playmaker should Modric decide to call it a day. Milan are active in the midfield transfer market with a major and ambitious target in mind. In this context, it is worth reiterating the keen interest at Via Aldo Rossi in Leon Goretzka, the German midfielder whose contract is expiring and who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, making him available on a free transfer.





As highlighted by Bild, the Rossoneri have contacted the player and his entourage directly, but the competition is fierce at present and the financial aspects of the deal are not straightforward to manage, despite the former Schalke 04 man having expressed an openness to Serie A.



