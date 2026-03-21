Milan, Gimenez: "I'm finally feeling good; I've missed being on the pitch. Goals? I don't want to put pressure on myself. And we believe we can win the Scudetto"

FITNESS - "I'm feeling great; I've missed being on the pitch. It's been a long journey, with its ups and downs. I'm finally back on the pitch; I had some problems with my ankle, but everything's fine now."





LEAGUE TITLE - "We always believe in it, but right now we’re taking it one game at a time, and the most important thing is to always be ready, without thinking about the future. When we return from international duty, we’ll need to be focused."





GOALLESS - "I don’t want to put pressure on myself; I just want to help the team win, which is the most important thing. The rest will follow."





ALLEGRI - "He helps us a lot, but the most important thing is to play for the team. He’s happy with us; he always tells us so."