Goal.com
Live
Silvano Vos Grafica Giusta

Translated by

Milan, from the shock of Lausanne to three months in the Netherlands: here's what happened to Silvano Vos

In the summer of 2024, the Rossoneri club thought they had struck a bargain by spending around €3 million plus bonuses to take him away from Ajax, but Vos has disappeared from the radar.

He was supposed to be a star of the Rossoneri's Under-23 team, but he only made 15 appearances. His last appearance was on 2 March 2025, when he came on in the second half of Legnago-Milan Futuro, a Serie C match that ended 2-1 for the home side. Silvano Vos's career at Milan has been very strange: from a dazzling debut with Carpi, with the Emilian coach Cristian Serpini describing him as 'out of this world', to total oblivion. 

And to think that in the summer of 2024, Milan thought they had done a bargain by spending around €3 million plus bonuses to take him away from Ajax at the end of lengthy negotiations, beating competition from several French and German clubs.

  • PART, OR RATHER NO

    Last September, Vos seemed to be on the verge of leaving Milan: after lengthy negotiations with Swiss club Lausanne,the parties failed to reach an overall agreement on the deal. The reason was undoubtedly the loan payment and the division of his salary. Vos has a significant contract, and Milan and Lausanne were unable to reach an agreement on these two points. This was a major shock for a player who had his last chance to relaunch his career in a professional league, considering that he was not part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans. 

    • Advertisement

  • THE INJURY AND RETURN TO THE NETHERLANDS

    The 20-year-old Dutchman Vos remained in Milan and was hardly seen. This is not ideal for his development, quite the contrary. However, the question that Rossoneri fans have been asking themselves for months remains the same: what happened to Silvano Vos? Zero appearances with Milan Futuro since September. According to our editorial team, Ajax had a troubled summer and was grappling with a couple of physical problems that undermined his preparation. The player and his entourage reached an agreement with the Rossoneri management to continue treatment in the Netherlands, more precisely in Amsterdam, where the youngster remained for several months.

  • REHABILITATION PHASE AT MILANELLO

    After remaining in constant contact with the Milan Futuro medical staff, Vos returned to Milanello at the beginning of the year, where he is working to get back into top condition after several months on the sidelines in the Netherlands. The Rossoneri club is certainly very disappointed with the 2005-born player, who has fallen well short of expectations not only from a technical point of view but, above all, in terms of his attitude and willingness to work. Now it is up to Silvano to make the most of his chances: if he proves he has the right attitude, then the doors of Milan Futuro and, perhaps, even the First Team will open for him.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
0