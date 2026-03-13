Milan are working hard ahead of their crucial clash with Lazio at the Olimpico. Allegri will have to do without the suspended Rabiot and is considering Ricci as his replacement: the former Torino player has a clear edge over Jashari in the race for the spot. Up front, the pairing of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao looks set to be confirmed, with Fullkrug ready to come on as a substitute. Milan will be supported at the Olimpico by over 10,000 Rossoneri fans ready to back the Diavolo in their difficult but possible Scudetto comeback.
Getty Images
Translated by
Milan: Estupinan ahead of Bartesaghi – Allegri’s line-up choices ahead of the Lazio match
ESTUPINAN ON THE VERGE OF BEING CONFIRMED
The trickiest selection dilemma for Allegri ahead of the Lazio match remains the left-back position. At the moment, the Livorno-born manager seems inclined to reward derby hero Estupinan, who therefore has the edge over Bartesaghi in the race for the spot. There is also great curiosity about the choice due to what it would change tactically: the Ecuadorian is decidedly more assured in possession than when called upon to defend; with him on the pitch (and without Rabiot, ed.), the Rossoneri would be a less balanced and more attacking side.
Advertisement