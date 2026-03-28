Milan, deal done: Kostic has been signed and is already in Milan for his medical

Mission accomplished for Milan, who have secured one of the greatest talents currently available on the European scene: the deal is done for Andrej Kostic’s arrival from Partizan Belgrade this summer.

As confirmed by Matteo Moretto on his X profile, the club based in Via Aldo Rossi has secured the services of the young Montenegrin striker after reaching an agreement with the Serbian side: the 2007-born player is already in Milan, ready to undergo a medical with the Rossoneri tomorrow (Sunday 29 March).

Milan thus completes its first signing ahead of next season.