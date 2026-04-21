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Adhe Makayasa

Marcus Rashford & Frenkie de Jong among FIVE Barcelona stars set to be moved on in summer transfer window

Transfers
F. de Jong
M. Rashford
Barcelona
LaLiga
R. Lewandowski
A. Christensen
M. Casado
Premier League
Manchester United

Barcelona are preparing for a significant squad overhaul this summer, which could see five high-profile players depart the Camp Nou, including Marcus Rashford and Frenkie de Jong. Despite their domestic dominance in La Liga, the Catalan giants are looking to balance their books and refresh the first-team following another disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

  • Squad overhaul planned in Catalonia

    Hansi Flick and the Barcelona board reportedly identified five key players who have "completed a cycle" and will be moved on this summer. According to Marca, the list includes high earners and those whose contracts are expiring, as the club seeks to alleviate financial pressure. Manchester United loanee Rashford and midfield mainstay De Jong are the most prominent names mentioned, alongside Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, and La Masia graduate Marc Casado.

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    Wage bill concerns drive decisions

    The club’s hierarchy is prioritising financial legroom to ensure future stability after a campaign that saw them fail to progress in Europe. De Jong, currently earning nearly €400,000 per week, is viewed as a primary candidate for sale to ease the wage burden on the Spanish giants. Meanwhile, Mail Sport's Chris Wheeler suggest that Manchester United are also eager to move Rashford's high salary off their own books, as they refuse to lower the £26 million release clause included in his current loan agreement. Barca are so far refusing to commit to signing Rashford outright.

  • United stand firm on Rashford fee

    Rashford has contributed 12 goals and 13 assists during his loan spell, but Barcelona made a failed bid to renegotiate the £26m fee with United. The Premier League club are refusing to budge on the clause which expires on June 15, just four days after the World Cup kicks off in North America. Consequently, the forward looks likely to return to Old Trafford, where his future remains bleak.

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  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Title race resumes after European exit

    Barcelona return to domestic action on Wednesday as they host Celta Vigo, looking to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the Liga table. Flick’s side must refocus on securing a second consecutive La Liga crown after recently being eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals by Atletico Madrid.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
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Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
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Brentford crest
Brentford
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