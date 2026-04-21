Marco Rose to replace Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth boss when Spainard departs at end of Premier League season M. Rose A. Iraola Bournemouth Premier League

Former RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will take over as Bournemouth manager at the end of the season, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday. The German will step into the role soon to be vacated by Andoni Iraola, who announced earlier this year that he will leave in May. Iraola is expected to be a hot commodity this summer.