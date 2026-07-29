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Donny Afroni

Marc Cucurella shows off new tattoo of Luis de la Fuente as Spain hero follows through on World Cup promise

M. Cucurella
Spain
L. de la Fuente
World Cup

Marc Cucurella has proven to be a man of his word by unveiling a permanent tribute to Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente after his country's 2026 World Cup success. The Real Madrid left-back made a bold promise at the start of Spain's campaign in North America and has now shared the final results with his millions of followers.

  • A promise kept after global glory

    Cucurella revealed on Instagram that he has gone through with his pledge to tattoo the Spain head coach on his body, posting photos of the finished artwork alongside celebrity tattoo artist Ganga.

    It is a stunning tribute to the man who guided the Spanish national team back to the summit of international football, following their dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. After the victory, Cucurella immediately confirmed he would honour the pledge, even asking fans for suggestions on where the tattoo should go. Now he has followed through. The left back captioned his X post simply: "Promise kept."



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    The art behind the tribute

    The design depicts De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy with the tournament logo in the background. Ganga is one of the world’s best-known tattoo artists and has worked with sporting stars like LeBron James and Carlos Alcaraz. The tattoo is in a clearly visible location, despite Cucurella initially joking that he might hide it. The level of detail in the piece is extraordinary, capturing the emotion of the manager as he lifted the iconic gold trophy.

    Such a permanent gesture highlights the immense respect the squad holds for De la Fuente, who transitioned from the youth ranks to the senior setup with incredible success.

  • Cucurella’s meteoric rise to the top

    Cucurella was one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament, playing a key role as Luis de la Fuente’s side won the country’s second World Cup. His performances capped a remarkable summer that also included his high-profile move from Chelsea to Madrid.

    His journey over the last few years has been nothing short of spectacular, evolving from a promising talent in La Liga to a Premier League standout and finally a European Championship and World Cup winner. The transition to Madrid often brings immense pressure, yet Cucurella handled the spotlight with ease during the World Cup.

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  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Torres decides not to follow Cucurella's lead

    Not every World Cup promise has been honored, however. Final hero Ferran Torres had vowed to shave his head if Spain became world champions, but has since laughed off the idea. During the team’s reception at the Royal Palace, Princess Leonor even asked whether he planned to go through with it, only for Torres to smile and reply, “No, no.”

    Cucurella, though, has proved he was serious all along. As De la Fuente joked after the final, “When you say something, you have to keep your word.”