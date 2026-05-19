Manuel Neuer's return could have far-reaching consequences: it seems that stars from FC Bayern also played a part in his sensational comeback ahead of the World Cup

Reports indicate that talks gained fresh momentum after Neuer's impressive displays in the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid and the semi-final versus Paris Saint-Germain. After discussing the matter with his family, Neuer informed the DFB and Nagelsmann that he could envisage a return to the national team.

Although contact between the 40-year-old and Nagelsmann had been limited, the pair gradually stepped up their conversations. According to consistent media reports, Neuer is now virtually certain to return as Germany's number one for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Nagelsmann is also said to have already informed Oliver Baumann of this in a telephone call. According to the Abendzeitung, Nagelsmann is said to have assured the 35-year-old TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper back in March that he would travel to the World Cup as the number one even in the event of a Neuer comeback. Now Nagelsmann has had to inform Baumann that he is going back on that promise. Baumann is said to be extremely disappointed, yet he has reportedly assured Nagelsmann that he will still be available as a backup.