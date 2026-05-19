According to Sport Bild, several unnamed key players in the German national team have urged head coach Julian Nagelsmann to recall Neuer for the World Cup. Neuer's teammates at FC Bayern, in particular, have repeatedly advised him to reconsider his retirement.
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Manuel Neuer's return could have far-reaching consequences: it seems that stars from FC Bayern also played a part in his sensational comeback ahead of the World Cup
Reports indicate that talks gained fresh momentum after Neuer's impressive displays in the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid and the semi-final versus Paris Saint-Germain. After discussing the matter with his family, Neuer informed the DFB and Nagelsmann that he could envisage a return to the national team.
Although contact between the 40-year-old and Nagelsmann had been limited, the pair gradually stepped up their conversations. According to consistent media reports, Neuer is now virtually certain to return as Germany's number one for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Nagelsmann is also said to have already informed Oliver Baumann of this in a telephone call. According to the Abendzeitung, Nagelsmann is said to have assured the 35-year-old TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper back in March that he would travel to the World Cup as the number one even in the event of a Neuer comeback. Now Nagelsmann has had to inform Baumann that he is going back on that promise. Baumann is said to be extremely disappointed, yet he has reportedly assured Nagelsmann that he will still be available as a backup.
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Manuel Neuer is struggling with calf problems once again – could Jonas Urbig also secure a place in the World Cup squad?
One lingering uncertainty surrounds Neuer's fitness. The veteran goalkeeper is once again dealing with calf trouble, casting doubt over his availability for next Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart. According to Sport Bild, Neuer will start in goal if he returns to training on Thursday.
The coaching staff, led by Nagelsmann, are in close dialogue to assess whether the recurring issue could jeopardise his World Cup chances. A final meeting is scheduled for Thursday, shortly before the squad announcement, to dispel any remaining doubts.
Neuer has already suffered three minor calf muscle tears this season and has been sidelined several times. His replacement, Jonas Urbig, has impressed during his absences and now harbours hopes of a World Cup call-up himself.
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A World Cup return could prove disastrous for Nübel.
According to the *Süddeutsche Zeitung*, Nagelsmann is now considering a provisional four-man goalkeeping squad for training: Neuer, Urbig, Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nübel. However, according to the Abendzeitung, Nübel's inclusion is uncertain, as his relationship with Neuer—now at VfB Stuttgart—remains tense. Should Nübel miss out, Nagelsmann is weighing Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg and Noah Atubolu of SC Freiburg as alternatives.
Nübel joined Bayern from Schalke 04 on a free transfer in 2020 as Neuer's eventual successor. Unlike Urbig, however, he barely got a chance to prove himself at the German record champions and, after just one year, moved first on a two-year loan to AS Monaco and then, also on loan, to VfB Stuttgart. There, he is now wrapping up his third strong season with Saturday's cup final.
His immediate future remains unclear. He is under contract in Munich until 2030, but Neuer's latest one-year extension at Bayern rules out a return. Sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed as much. VfB cannot—and will not—match Nübel's hefty salary, reported to be €12 million per year, while Bayern, according to Sky, are holding out for a fee of €10–15 million.