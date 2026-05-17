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Manchester United player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes equals Premier League assist record as Michael Carrick's men are given another helping hand by the officials

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
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B. Mbeumo

Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League assists record as Manchester United secured a third-placed finish with a hugely controversial 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. Michael Carrick's men took a fifth-minute lead at Old Trafford thanks to Luke Shaw but Morato deservedly drew the visitors level shortly after half-time when Morato headed in a fine cross from the impressive Elliot Anderson.

However, United quickly reclaimed the lead thanks a shocking decision from referee Michael Salisbury, who inexplicably allowed Matheus Cunha's goal to stand even though Bryan Mbeumo had clearly controlled the ball with his arm in the build-up, thus prompting comparisons with Benjamin Sesko's handball in the recent win over Liverpool.

The hosts then made it 3-1 when Mbeumo made amends for wasting a brilliant pass from Bruno earlier in the half by converting from close range after being once again picked out by the Portuguese, who thus took his tally of assists for the season to 20 - and with one game still to play, meaning he could yet take outright possession of a record he now shares with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Forest pulled a goal back when Morgan Gibbs-White struck after more good work from Anderson but despite intense late pressure, United held on and Bruno nearly bagged another assist in the dying seconds only for Diogo Dalot to hit the post after a swift counter-attack.

Below, GOAL rates all of the United players on show at Old Trafford...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NOTTINGHAM FORESTAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Absolutely nothing he could have done about Morato's goal, while he also made a couple of good stops.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Once again looked a liability at right-back, with his positioning particularly poor. He did, however, prove productive going forward and was unlucky to see his late effort come back off the post.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Another solid enough showing for the veteran centre-back, who made a lot of timely clearances.

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    A decent display from the Argentine, whose distribution was as accurate as his defending was determined.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Broke the deadlock early on with a sweetly-struck shot from just inside the area but actually had a pretty quiet game from that point on and picked up a late booking for a desperate foul.

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    Midfield

    Casemiro (6/10):

    By no means his best game but made a couple of big challenges, got forward when he could, and richly deserved the standing ovation he received when he was taken off in his final appearance at Old Trafford as a United player.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Mainoo retained possession well all afternoon but he struggled to really influence the game and was completely upstaged by Anderson.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    The best player in the league was outstanding, creating chance after chance before Mbeumo finally stuck one away.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NOTTINGHAM FORESTAFP

    Attack

    Amad Diallo (6/10):

    An energetic display from the winger, who would have had an assist had it not been for a shocking miss from Mbeumo.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    Caused some problems with his dribbling and while his goal never should have stood, the Brazilian took it well.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Missed two sitters before sparing his blushes by managing to turn in Bruno's cross.

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  • Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Joshua Zirkzee (4/10):

    Took over up top from Mbeumo for the last 10 minutes and failed to stick away two terrific chances.

    Mason Mount (6/10):

    A lively enough cameo from the versatile attacker.

    Patrick Dorgu (6/10):

    Part of the triple-substitution with Zirkzee and Mount and created a great chance for the former.

    Michael Carrick (6/10):

    Another win for the interim boss, who is apparently set to get the job on a permanent basis in the coming days. But this was another unconvincing victory for United, meaning the doubts over the former midfielder's long-term suitability to the role haven't gone away.

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