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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland surpasses Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic with match-winning brace for Norway
Haaland breaks international milestone
Haaland reached another astonishing milestone today, scoring his 64th international goal during a thrilling 3-2 victory for Norway against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Haaland has now surpassed both Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, who finished their respective international careers with 62 goals, according to The Athletic.
Haaland achieved this remarkable feat in just his 56th appearance for his country, maintaining an incredible ratio of more than one goal per game. He initially found the back of the net in the 18th minute, doubling the lead for Norway after Oscar Bobb opened the scoring just four minutes earlier.
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A match-winning brace against Denmark
The historic first goal showcased the trademark clinical finishing that Haaland is renowned for across the globe. After Antonio Nusa provided the assist by driving forward with intense pace and slipping a reverse pass down the left side of the penalty area, Haaland dispatched a low, hard shot directly through the goalkeeper's legs.
Following equalisers from Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund, Haaland struck again in the 74th minute to secure the win. The winning strike came from a well-executed short corner routine, with a low pass delivered to the near post where Haaland powerfully turned the ball into the net to seal the victory.
Relentless form for Manchester City
The international milestone is an extension of the devastating form Haaland has displayed at club level this season. Manchester City have benefited massively from his unparalleled goalscoring instincts, with Haaland netting seven goals in just seven matches across all competitions. This includes five goals in five Premier League appearances and two goals in a single Champions League outing. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland has compiled an outrageous record, scoring 169 goals and providing 30 assists in 205 matches. His contributions have been vital in securing multiple major honours, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.
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What is next for Norway and Haaland?
Following this dramatic victory, Norway will play Portugal on Sunday in a crucial fixture to decide the top spot in their Nations League group. Haaland and his teammates will then face Wales on Thursday, October 1.
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