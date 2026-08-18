Manchester City suffer major injury blow as Jeremy Doku ruled out of Premier League opener against Bournemouth

Manchester City have been hit with a significant setback ahead of the new Premier League campaign as Doku has been ruled out of the club's opening match against Bournemouth.

The Belgian forward sustained the injury during the disappointing Community Shield defeat to Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, where he was replaced at half-time by Jack Grealish.

While the exact duration of his absence remains unclear, Nieuwsblad suggest that Doku has suffered a calf injury that could keep him out of action for several weeks.

The timing could not be worse for new manager Enzo Maresca, who is preparing for his first competitive league game in charge at the Etihad Stadium. Adding to the frustration is the fact that the issue appears to be linked to previous fitness problems. There is growing concern within the club that this is not an isolated incident but rather a lingering consequence of Doku's FIFA World Cup campaign with Belgium.