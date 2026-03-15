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Gabriele Stragapede

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Manchester City, Guardiola: "Were we distracted by Arsenal during the warm-up? I don’t know, I was having a beer. Now you can criticise me for the line-up"

The manager's post-match comments in Spanish.

A curious little incident occurred at the press conference following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with West Ham. The draw put a damper on the Cityzens’ hopes of catching up with Arsenal, who currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table (although Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and a head-to-head clash with the Gunners still to play).

In the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola answered questions from the journalists present, and one of his comments left those present speechless. The Spanish manager was asked whether his players had been distracted by the result of Arsenal’s match during the warm-up, and he clarified the situation as follows: “I was having a beer before the match, so I didn’t see the players. I don’t know what they were doing. They were busy warming up. Obviously it would have been better if Arsenal hadn’t won, but these things happen.”

  • "CRITICISE ME FOR MY EDUCATION"

    Guardiola (who was not on the bench due to a suspension picked up in the FA Cup) later went on to acknowledge that he is now open to criticism for his team selection: "Wrong line-up. You can now criticise me mercilessly; I deserve it. We’re lacking goals. Football is unpredictable. There are games where you control everything and they score at the first opportunity. We create a lot, but we don’t convert enough. This squad deserves a monument for the way they work; they fight until the end, but we’re missing that spark to finish off matches.”

    Finally, a thought on the comeback: “It’s more complicated; it no longer depends solely on us. But we have a game in hand and they have to come to our ground.”

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