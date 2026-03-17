Man United slammed over 'staggering' Scott McTominay sale as ex-Scotland star admits he was left 'flabbergasted' over midfielder's misuse

A return to British football has been mooted and when asked if that would appeal to McTominay at 29 years of age, Gray - speaking in association with BetSelect.co.uk - told GOAL: “I mean, why would you want to leave after the year he's had? It's been magnificent. Never doubted him. I couldn't work out, A, why he never played for Man United more often, and, B, why they sold him. I was flabbergasted at those two things.

“He never let them down. Every time he played, he either scored or contributed or created. He was terrific, he is a terrific footballer, as we are seeing now, and he's being recognised now. And I'm so pleased for the lad, and I'm so pleased for Scotland as well. He's had a brilliant season.

“Am I surprised? Probably the level he got to, Player of the Year in Italy, that's a pretty big accolade in your first season. So you can be very, very proud of that. They won't want you to let them go, not a cat in hell’s chance. They want him to stay.

“If I was him, unless a huge club comes in, and I mean a huge club, why would you leave? He's 29. If you're having a good life in Italy, and the family are happy, a lot of that is dependent on that as well, of course, because you don't know. But if all the factors are good, and you're happy, and you can't find fault with anything, where you're living, the lifestyle, the football, if they're all big ticks, then I think he'll stay.

“But, you know, it depends on him. He might say, ‘yeah, you know what, I'd like to go back, have another couple of years, my last couple of years at a big club, back in the Premier League’. I don't know. But I don't see why he'd want to leave. I really don't.”