Man City 'frustrated' with Premier League over fixture backlog in final two weeks of season amid domestic treble pursuit

Carabao Cup winners Man City are reaching the business end of the season, but their pursuit of the Premier League and FA Cup has been rocked by a scheduling dispute. City have been told they must navigate three games in just seven days during the final two weeks of the season, a demand that has left club officials frustrated behind the scenes, according to ESPN.

The fixture pile-up sees City host Crystal Palace on May 13 before heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16. Just three days later, they must travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth on May 19, eventually closing their campaign against Aston Villa on May 24. While Rodri has issued a chilling warning about the physical toll of the modern game, the club’s immediate concern remains the lack of recovery time during this critical stretch.