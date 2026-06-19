'Making a fantastic effort' - Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Pulisic faces late fitness call for USMNT's World Cup clash with Australia

"He was training in an individual way the whole week," the USMNT coach began, "but like always, I think tonight, the day before the game, we have a meeting with our medical staff and we will assess the whole group of players, and tomorrow we will communicate on what we agree on tonight.

"He's evolving. He's much better since Friday. I think at the moment, we'll see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game, but I think he's making a massive effort, trying to be ready. I think, for every single player that loves their country, it is an amazing opportunity to enjoy and to help the team perform and to win games. When this type of thing happens, it is always painful, but I think Christian is strong with a great mentality. He's making a fantastic effort to try to get ready as soon as possible."