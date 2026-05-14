Luis Enrique revels in 'most tasty' Ligue 1 title win of his PSG tenure after 'strange season'

The victory ensures that Luis Enrique still has a 100% record in the French capital: three seasons, three league titles. For the Spaniard, despite the dominance of the club, this latest achievement carries more weight than those that came before it.

Going into Wednesday’s crucial game, the title was already “99.9%” assured, according to Luis Enrique. PSG were already six points ahead of Lens with only two games remaining and boasted a vastly superior goal difference of +15. However, the formality of the 2-0 result did nothing to dampen the celebrations of a coach who had been pushed harder than in previous campaigns.