Luis de la Fuente suggests Lamine Yamal could play impact substitute role for Spain at 2026 World Cup as Barcelona star battles back from injury

While Barcelona fans have been left disappointed by the news that Yamal will miss the final stretch of the La Liga campaign, the focus has quickly shifted to his availability for La Roja. The teenager is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup, but Spain are wary of rushing their most-prized asset back into the starting lineup too quickly.

As per Sport, Luis de la Fuente acknowledged during a recent event that the 18-year-old might be more effective in short bursts rather than playing full matches during the early stages of the competition. The Spanish publication suggests that Yamal may be eased into the tournament during the group stages, with a potential return to the starting XI only planned for the knockout rounds.