‘Look at all of these stories we can tell’ - How small Danish brand Hummel is reshaping kit culture in America’s lower leagues

There are a dozen donuts on the kit. It was a little bit of fun for Matt Barnhart, head of marketing for USL League Two side Salem City. The away kit, he decided, could be a mad, unpredictable, near-nonsensical canvas. Salem City is hard to pin down, so the away jersey makes no sense. And in its mass of doodles, squiggles, and cartoon figurines, Barnhart hid 12 donuts.

“Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem. I want people to look at this like those old search and find books you'd have at a dentist's office. And I want them to look at the kit - someone’s sitting at a bar - and you're looking at the back and like, oh, look, there's one donut,” he told GOAL.

Sound absurd? Well, that’s what a lot of USL kits are these days. For all the discourse about the on-pitch product and the future of the league, the design is what tends to captivate a wider audience. And that’s where Hummel comes in. The Danish brand is a newbie in the American market. Yet its command of the lower league space has allowed smaller clubs to establish themselves in the most modern way possible.

“The next level of cool jersey was that you had to be a professional club. You had to be MLS… And Hummel coming into the market really opened it up,” Barnhart said.