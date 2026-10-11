Liverpool player ratings vs Man City: Wirtz flops and Frimpong humiliated as Gravenberch madness triggers 3-0 defeat

Alisson Becker (5/10):

Left completely exposed by a crumbling defensive line in the second half. He was barely tested in the first 45 minutes and ended up conceding three goals from just four shots on target, though he could do little about the clinical finishes.

Ronald Araujo (4.5/10):

Picked up an unnecessary early yellow card for dissent in the 8th minute, which limited his tactical aggression. Had a decent first half before being substituted in the 75th minute for Frimpong.

Jules Jacquet (5/10):

Handed a start in central defence and engaged in some solid physical duels during the first half. However, he struggled alongside the rest of the defensive unit once reduced to ten men, as huge spaces opened up in the central channels before he was replaced in the 88th minute.

Virgil van Dijk (5.5/10):

Led the backline excellently early on and aggressively stepped into midfield to disrupt City's rhythm. The defensive burden became impossible after the red card, and he picked up a booking out of pure frustration in stoppage time (90+1').

Milos Kerkez (6.5/10):

Delivered excellent defensive coverage, highlighted by a brilliant, crucial intervention to deny Antoine Semenyo a clear goalscoring chance in the 50th minute. Showed clear and justified frustration at Wirtz's poor decision-making and failure to pass him the ball during attacking transitions.