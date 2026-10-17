AFP
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola delivers concerning Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong injury update following Brentford victory
Double injury setback hits Liverpool
Following Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 win against Brentford, Liverpool have been dealt a significant double injury blow. Speaking to the media after the match, head coach Iraola admitted that the club will be without Szoboszlai and Frimpong for the foreseeable future. Szoboszlai lasted just 32 minutes of the Premier League clash after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury that had kept him out of the previous two matches. Frimpong, who was introduced as a half-time substitute, managed a mere seven minutes on the pitch before being forced off.
- AFP
Iraola explains delicate squad situation
The demanding fixture list has taken its toll on the squad, with Iraola detailing the challenging decisions he faces regarding player fitness. "I think we have a very delicate situation," Iraola explained. "We were coming from playing Champions League away two days ago, we arrived [home] late at night and probably with not a proper recovery. You are in doubt between the players that have already started two games and are very tired, or the players that are recovering from injuries but you’re probably not 100 per cent certain."
Different issues for key duo
Addressing the specific nature of the two setbacks, the manager noted that they stem from different circumstances. "They were different cases. Dom felt the same injury, it’s not a new injury and was probably not healed enough, so we will need more time with him. Jeremie’s was new, I think he finished cramping the other day [against LASK]," Iraola stated. He added: "I put him on because playing against 10, going forward I thought he could give us more than Ronald. After, I value a lot and he was very good, Victor playing as a right-back. But it will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time, yes."
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What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool will now have to navigate a tricky run of fixtures without the injured pair. The Reds next host Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, boasting a perfect six-point record in the overall standings. Following their European exploits, the club will then welcome Brighton to Anfield in the Premier League.
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