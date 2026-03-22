Liverpool are slipping further and further down the table, and PSG are now a real threat: “If we play like this, it’ll end 10–0,” warns Warnock

Salah and his teammates suffered their tenth league defeat away to the Seagulls – a tally not seen since the 2015/16 season. A sharp decline when you consider that in the previous two seasons (namely 2023/24 and 2024/25) they had suffered a total of just eight defeats. And this is only the seventh time in Premier League history that a reigning champions have managed to lose 10 or more matches.





Fifth in the Premier League despite having spent £450 million in the transfer market, Liverpool were coming off a convincing win over Galatasaray that secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. After the international break, the Reds will travel to face the reigning European champions in Paris, before returning to England six days later.





A two-legged tie which, given Liverpool’s current form, is causing their fans to worry. Speaking to the BBC, a former Reds stalwart, ex-defender Stephen Warnock, warned the club’s supporters: “If they go to Paris in this state and play like that, then it could end up 10-0 against PSG. I say this to illustrate just how badly the Reds played today. Brighton had plenty of chances and didn’t take them, but PSG will be far more clinical and won’t miss so many goals. I’m very, very worried about Liverpool.”





Having come through the ranks at Liverpool, as well as playing for the Reds, Warnock also played for Blackburn, Aston Villa and Leeds, amongst others.



