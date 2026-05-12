Lionel Messi’s salary at Inter Miami revealed - with MLS Cup winner earning more than twice the amount of LAFC’s former Tottenham star Son Heung-min

New figures highlighting the guaranteed compensation for players across Major League Soccer have confirmed that Messi remains the highest-paid individual in the history of the division.

The Inter Miami captain, who led his side to MLS Cup glory last season while claiming Golden Boot and MVP honours, is currently raking in a staggering annual salary that dwarfs the competition.

The Argentine legend’s base salary is supplemented by a range of commercial agreements, but even the guaranteed figures provided by the MLS Players Association show the massive gulf between the World Cup winner and the rest of the league's designated players.