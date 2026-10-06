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Adhe Makayasa

'It was amazing' - Leny Yoro savours senior France debut as Zinedine Zidane hails Manchester United defender

L. Yoro
Z. Zidane
France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
Manchester United
Premier League
UEFA Nations League A

Manchester United centre-back Leny Yoro labelled his senior international debut "amazing" after helping France overturn a deficit to defeat Belgium 4-1 on Monday night. The 20-year-old produced an assured display at the Stade de France to mark his bow, winning all nine of his duels as Zinedine Zidane's side preserved their unbeaten Nations League run.

  • Youngster enjoys memorable international bow

    United centre-back Yoro marked his senior France bow with an accomplished display in a 4-1 comeback win over Belgium at the Stade de France. Handed a starting berth alongside Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix after remaining an unused substitute across the previous three fixtures, the 20-year-old rose to the challenge. After falling behind to Dodi Lukebakio's opener, he registered a flawless record by winning all nine of his duels to successfully shackle experienced striker Romelu Lukaku.

  • imago-sport-1084196415.jpgABACAPRESS

    Debut maker relishes landmark occasion

    A steady progression through the international youth ranks culminated in an unforgettable opportunity for the gifted youngster to showcase his credentials before the Parisian crowd.

    Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ Foot after the match about a momentous night witnessed by his family, Yoro said: "Honestly, I don't think I could have asked for anything better. A home match against Belgium, with my family there. It was a really great game, too.

    "Of course, we would have hoped for a clean sheet, but we got the win, so we're not going to complain. It was amazing."

  • Manager praises composed defensive display

    The Old Trafford starlet's discipline and poise at the back laid the foundation for Les Bleus' devastating four-goal blitz in the closing stages. Reflecting on the former Lille defender's swift adaptation on his senior bow, Zidane offered glowing praise in his post-match press conference, stating: "He had a great game today. I am very happy for him. He did his role very well."

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  • Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Unbeaten leaders maintain commanding momentum

    A statement victory in Paris cements France's place at the summit of Nations League Group A with 10 points from four matches, extending their unbeaten start under Zidane. Having gained invaluable confidence during this international window, Yoro now heads back to Carrington as United navigate a relentless Premier League schedule. Translating that international composure into club form will prove vital as the young defender aims to nail down a permanent starting berth in the Red Devils' backline.