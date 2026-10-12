Leicester City put up for sale - King Power set £225m asking price with Friday takeover deadline looming

The landscape of Leicester City is set for a seismic shift as the club's current ownership prepares to end a tenure that lasted well over a decade. King Power, the Thai conglomerate that has overseen the most successful period in the club's history, has reportedly instructed interested parties to submit their formal offers by this coming Friday.

Investment bankers at Citi are currently managing the sale process and have set the end of the week as the cutoff point for serious bidders to enter the fray. While the identities of the specific parties involved remain under wraps, it is understood that the original timeline was extended slightly, as reported by The Sun.

The decision to sell was initially made earlier this year as the Srivaddhanaprabha family evaluated their position following Leicester's disappointing slide down the English football pyramid. Despite the club's current status in League One, the owners are holding out for a significant return on their investment.