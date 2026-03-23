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Ameé Ruszkai

Last dance for Arsenal's European champions? Gunners preparing for squad overhaul as Women's Champions League defence heats up

Beth Mead's clever reverse pass and Stina Blackstenius' clinical finish will forever be etched in the minds of Arsenal fans as the move that delivered the Gunners an incredible Champions League title in 2025. The north London side were huge underdogs against three-time winners Barcelona, but they fought hard and found a way to get the better of the Catalans in Lisbon last May, capping a European run for the ages.

But as Arsenal enter the latter stages of their title defence this week, hosting London rivals Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday, they do so with a rebuild looming that could see them bid farewell to up to a dozen of their Champions League heroes, including Mead and Blackstenius.

Those are just two of 12 names who could be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Centre-back star Leah Williamson and captain Kim Little are among those expected to stay, with The Athletic reporting in January that talks with both were 'progressing well'. Meanwhile, it's unclear how pressing Emily Fox's situation is, with conflicting reports over her contract length, which was undisclosed by the club. But BBC Sport's Emma Sanders understood in January that discussions regarding a new deal had also been positive.

But what about the rest of a squad that achieved something truly special last year? What about Steph Catley, who was nominated for the Ballon d'Or after performing consistently well alongside Williamson in the heart of defence? What about Caitlin Foord, her Australia team-mate who was a menace out wide throughout the knockout stages?

With Katie McCabe, a reliable presence at left-back for years, all-but-confirmed to be on her way out, who else could follow her out the exit door? And what added sentiment does that bring to the Gunners' Champions League title defence?

  • Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2025Getty Images

    Readying for a rebuild

    Arsenal have been making moves throughout the season to suggest a big rebuild is coming this summer. Structural changes saw Jodie Taylor promoted to technical director while head coach Renee Slegers signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal, for which a contract length was this time communicated. It solidified the hierarchy ahead of a huge off-season which is likely to see a lot of ins and outs.

    Since those moves were revealed, there has been a lot of talk about incomings at Arsenal this summer, too. Georgia Stanway, the England and Bayern Munich midfielder, and Ona Batlle, the Spain and Barcelona full-back, are set to join the club on free transfers, in two very impressive deals. Both players are among the best in the world in their respective positions and, as Arsenal search for a first league title since 2019, their arrivals will be huge statements of intent.

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    Reducing the average age

    Aside from their abilities as footballers, what is also notable about both Stanway and Batlle is their ages. Stanway has just celebrated her 27th birthday and Batlle will do the same in June, with both of them younger than 14 members of Arsenal's current 24-player first-team squad. Indeed, no team in the Women's Super League this season has an older squad than the Gunners, with all of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea - their three biggest domestic rivals - boasting groups that are at least a whole year-and-a-half younger, on average.

    It's clear that lowering that average age is a point of focus for Arsenal, and with the seven oldest players in the current team all out of contract this summer, the opportunity is there for them to do exactly that.

  • Kim Little Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Nuanced decision-making

    But it can't be as simple as letting everyone of a certain age go and bringing in a whole host of younger faces. That's generally not how football works. Little, for example, will celebrate her 36th birthday at the end of June, but it would be difficult to find an Arsenal fan who does not want the captain to return. She's still often the classiest player on the pitch when she plays and her qualities as a leader are as valuable as her talent with the ball, making it no surprise that negotiations over an extension are taking place.

    That's where the Gunners need to be careful. There is a balance to be struck when making these decisions, especially when there are so many that are going to have to be made. If the right balance isn't found, it could prove detrimental, either by removing too much experience, bidding farewell to genuine game-changers who still have lots to give, letting go of key personalities or something else entirely.

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  • Beth Mead Renee Slegers Stina BlacksteniusGetty Images

    Futures up in the air

    Aside from Little and Williamson, both of whom are expected to stay, it's unclear just who could be leaving, too. McCabe does look set to be one of them. The Guardian reported as much in January, with the full-back seemingly confirming the news while on international duty with Ireland earlier this month.

    "There's been interest," she said. "I’m going to see out the next few months and then go from there."

    Of the others out of contract, Laia Codina could look elsewhere for regular game time, having played the second-fewest minutes of any senior player currently at Arsenal this season, with Victoria Pelova also ranking among the lesser-involved players this term. There's always a chance that Blackstenius may want to be a starting centre-forward elsewhere, despite playing an important role behind Alessia Russo, while Manuela Zinsberger's future is complicated by the ACL injury she sustained in October.

    Then there is Mead, currently ranked second for direct goal involvements at Arsenal this season behind only Russo; Foord, who has played the eighth-most minutes for the Gunners in the WSL and Champions League this term; and Catley, sat third in that minutes table. Who leaves and who stays?

  • Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Welcoming change

    Many of an Arsenal persuasion will welcome this summer of change. After all, the Gunners have not won the WSL for seven years, and unless Man City fall apart quite dramatically in the next few weeks, that wait will go on. Throw in The Athletic's report that there is "unrest in the dressing room" that has "persisted for many years" and a relatively clean slate could be what is needed to build a team that can challenge consistently for titles again.

    But that doesn't mean these next few weeks and months won't be bittersweet for Arsenal fans. Many of these players who are out of contract have delivered huge moments, played their part in multiple title wins and been great servants of the club.

  • Arsenal Women Trophy LiftGetty Images Sport

    Time for more memories

    Perhaps that 'last dance' feeling could prove to be an intangible but vital addition to the Arsenal environment as they enter the business end of the season, in which there is an FA Cup on the line, a need to secure Champions League football for next season and, most significantly, a European title defence to attend to.

    As many of these beloved Arsenal stars set foot on the pitch in the famous red and white for the final few times, as part of a group that achieved something special but one that will no longer be together as a whole beyond the summer, they will have their final opportunities to deliver more incredible moments.

    Mead's pass and Blackstenius' goal in last season's Champions League final will live on in the memory long after both have left this club, whether that is this summer or beyond. Before an exciting rebuild begins, what else can Slegers' history-makers conjure up in their final two months together?

    A win over London rivals Chelsea in this next week, to end the Blues' European hopes and potentially preserve Arsenal's status as the only English club to lift the title, would likely provide some more cherished memories.

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