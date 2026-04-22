In the 40th minute, Yamal confidently converted a penalty he had won himself to put Barça ahead. Instead of celebrating, however, the 18-year-old immediately signalled to the bench that he was injured. He then fell to the ground and lay on the pitch, while his teammates—some looking bewildered—gathered around.
Translated by
Lamine Yamal collapses moments after scoring from the penalty spot. FC Barcelona are understandably worried about their young star
Barcelona’s medical team quickly treated the star forward on the pitch. Moments later, Yamal limped off, visibly disappointed, and headed straight for the dressing room. Roony Bardghji replaced him. The exact nature and severity of the injury were initially unclear.
The injury could have occurred during the penalty-earning incident: Yamal collided with Celta defender Yoel Lago while attempting a feint in the box, forcing referee José Luis Munuera Montero to point to the spot.
Barely had Yamal departed the field when the match was suspended for just under 20 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands.
- AFP
Should Spain's national coach be worried as well?
For Barça, losing Yamal for the season finale would be a bitter blow. Although the league leaders enjoy a comfortable cushion over nearest rivals Real Madrid, several matches remain before the Catalans can secure a successful LaLiga defence. In May they must face their fiercest opponents in El Clásico.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will also have watched Wednesday’s events with concern: the 2026 World Cup starts in just over six weeks, and Yamal is a key figure for the European champions.
The Barça star is expected to play a key role in the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which Spain hopes will end with the World Cup title. La Roja open their campaign against Cape Verde on 15 June, with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay also in the group.
The goal against Vigo was Yamal’s 24th across all competitions this season, to go with 18 assists.
Lamine Yamal: His statistics this season
Games
45
Goals
24 assists
Assists: 18
18