Lamine Yamal breathes easier on the eve of the World Cup: Spain formally clears the superstar duo

Barcelona winger Yamal and Bilbao forward Williams have been ruled out of Spain's final warm-up match against Peru in Puebla on Monday after picking up thigh injuries. "It's a shame they aren't with us, but the medical staff and the fitness coaches have advised us to leave them at the team camp in the US," said de la Fuente. Looking ahead to the tournament, the coach added: "All three will be available for the next match."

Yamal, sidelined by a Barcelona injury at the end of April, is seen as a key figure in Spain's attack, while Williams also played a pivotal role in their 2024 European Championship triumph. Without Yamal, Spain could only manage a 1-1 friendly draw with Iraq.

In the group stage, the European champions will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.