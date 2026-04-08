Kylian Mbappe left with nasty gash in leg after studs-up tackle from Jonathan Tah as Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa insists Bayern Munich defender deserved red card

Speaking to Marca after the final whistle, Arbeloa expressed his disbelief at the officiating. “I don’t understand why the Bayern player [Tah] wasn’t sent off for the foul he committed against Mbappe. These are decisions that are hard to understand,” the Madrid boss stated.

The night went from bad to worse for the Spanish giants as they not only lost the game but also saw a key midfielder ruled out of the return fixture. Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a booking during the contest, ensuring he will be suspended for the decisive second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday. Arbeloa acknowledged the magnitude of the Frenchman's absence but remained optimistic about his squad depth. “It’s a big loss because of the card the referee showed him, but we have faith in our substitutes,” he added.